Three Easy Dinner & Lunch Recipes For College Students 

Balancing a busy college schedule can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding time to cook. With classes, assignments, and social commitments, preparing meals can easily fall to the bottom of the priority list. However, eating well doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive. In this article, we will share three easy and delicious recipes that are perfect for the busy college student. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or just starting out in the kitchen, these meals are quick, simple, and budget-friendly, helping you stay fueled and focused throughout the day.
1. One Pot Pasta
If you are a pasta lover, but don’t want to spend time cleaning multiple dishes try this easy but tasty pasta recipe!
Ingredients:
- Pasta
- Diced Tomatoes
- Spinach
- Garlic
- Olive Oil
- Onions
- Parmesan Cheese
Instructions:
- In a large pot, add a tablespoon of olive oil. Let the oil heat up.
- Add in the diced garlic and onions and saute it until golden brown.
- Add in the diced tomatoes, spinach and pasta.
- Cover with water and cook until the pasta is tender and water is absorbed.
- Stir in parmesan cheese.
- Enjoy!
2. Burrito Bowls
Create your own chipotle bowl at home!
Ingredients:
- Rice
- Avocado
- Black Beans
- Chicken
- Salsa
- Corn
- Shredded Cheese
- Sour Cream
- Hot Sauce
Instructions:
- Cook your rice.
- Heat up black beans.
- Add in any protein of your choice (cooked based on your preference)
- Add rice and beans to a bowl.
- Then add salsa, corn, avocado and shredded cheese on top
- Lastly top it off with sour cream and your favorite hot sauce if you would like
- Enjoy!
3. Veggie Stir-Fry
If you are feeling Asian food but are too lazy to make it try this easy stir-fry recipe to satisfy your cravings.
Ingredients:
- Frozen mixed vegetables
- Soy Sauce
- Garlic
- Rice (or noodles)
- Eggs
Instructions:
- Cook rice or noodles.
- Saute garlic and frozen mixed vegetables in a pan.
- Add a splash of soy sauce and cook until the veggies are tender.
- Fry and egg in the same pan.
- Serve over rice or noodles.
- Enjoy!