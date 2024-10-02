Three Easy Dinner & Lunch Recipes For College Students 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Balancing a busy college schedule can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding time to cook. With classes, assignments, and social commitments, preparing meals can easily fall to the bottom of the priority list. However, eating well doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive. In this article, we will share three easy and delicious recipes that are perfect for the busy college student. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or just starting out in the kitchen, these meals are quick, simple, and budget-friendly, helping you stay fueled and focused throughout the day.

1. One Pot Pasta

If you are a pasta lover, but don’t want to spend time cleaning multiple dishes try this easy but tasty pasta recipe!

Ingredients:

Pasta

Diced Tomatoes

Spinach

Garlic

Olive Oil

Onions

Parmesan Cheese

Instructions:

In a large pot, add a tablespoon of olive oil. Let the oil heat up. Add in the diced garlic and onions and saute it until golden brown. Add in the diced tomatoes, spinach and pasta. Cover with water and cook until the pasta is tender and water is absorbed. Stir in parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

2. Burrito Bowls

Create your own chipotle bowl at home!

Ingredients:

Rice

Avocado

Black Beans

Chicken

Salsa

Corn

Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream

Hot Sauce

Instructions:

Cook your rice. Heat up black beans. Add in any protein of your choice (cooked based on your preference) Add rice and beans to a bowl. Then add salsa, corn, avocado and shredded cheese on top Lastly top it off with sour cream and your favorite hot sauce if you would like Enjoy!

3. Veggie Stir-Fry

If you are feeling Asian food but are too lazy to make it try this easy stir-fry recipe to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients:

Frozen mixed vegetables

Soy Sauce

Garlic

Rice (or noodles)

Eggs

Instructions: