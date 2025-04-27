6 Tips For Curating Your Best Sleep Schedule In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

A good night’s sleep: We all want it, we all need it, but how exactly do we achieve it? It’s something that a lot of my friends, and definitely myself, have struggled with at some point in our lives.

According to the Center for Disease Control, at least 60% of college students have poor quality sleep and get an average of 7 hours per night. One of my top New Year’s resolutions in 2025 was to improve my sleep/sleep schedule, and I’m proud to say I’ve curated the best routine for myself at night. You might need some of these tips, you might not need others, but I encourage all readers to implement at least 3 of them, and remember: one size does not fit all!

Tips and trickS

1. Go To Bed And Wake Up Relatively Around The Same Time Each Day.

I know that having 8 or 9 AM classes every morning can make waking up super difficult – trust me. But going to bed and waking up at the same time daily helps regulate your body’s circadian rhythm (otherwise known as your internal clock), which makes it easier to fall asleep and not wake up feeling more exhausted. This process has helped me feel more refreshed throughout the day and gave me a much easier start to my mornings.

2. Put Down Any Electronics 30-60 Minutes Before You Close Your Eyes.

This was one of the toughest rules that I gave myself, but one that I needed to do the most. After a long, busy day, Instagram Reels and TikTok doom scrolling in my bed began to be something I looked forward to, until I realized it was time for a change.

The blue light that your phone/computer emits mimics daylight, throwing off your internal clock and actually suppresses levels of melatonin in your body, according to research from the American Physiology Society. Doing this has been one of the most effective tricks I’ve implemented into my routine, and even seeing my screen time notifications go down each week has been a greater motivator as well.

3. Pick Up A Light Book To Read Instead Of Electronics!

Picking up reading again has been one of the best choices I’ve made in the past few months. Since I haven’t been doom scrolling at night anymore, reading chapters of a book I’m invested in gives me something to look forward to and sends signals to my body that it’s time for bed soon.

If you’re unsure of what to read, check out #BookTok for light read inspirations or try reading book versions of your favorite shows/movies! For example, I’m currently reading “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which is also an Amazon Prime Video original mini-series.

4. Implement Sleep Accessories!

Time for a fun one! This tip is not necessary, but definitely gives a little kick to having a better night’s sleep. I LOVE having an eye mask on to block out any extra light in the early mornings if my roommate wakes up before me. Check out this one from Urban Outfitters or this one from Ulta Beauty!

You’ve also probably seen mouth tape all over TikTok the past few months but I recommend doing some research before you see if it’s right for you! Taping your mouth at night helps promote breathing your nose instead of your mouth while you sleep. Look into this mouth tape from Target or this one from Ulta Beauty! Lastly, sleeping with a weighted blanket helps reduce anxiety and creates a more comfortable sleep environment. Weighted blankets can be on the pricey side, so if you can’t find any in TJ Maxx or Homegoods, skim this New York Times article to find the right fit for you!

5. Drinking Tea With A Cute Mug!

I’m absolutely a girl who needs to always have a fun drink, so adding a warm cup of tea at night really helps me relax and wind down. I love making a mug of sleepytime, chamomile, or peppermint tea while I read my book before bed! Be sure to opt for a caffeine-free option so you don’t accidentally stay up all night. It’s all about creating a calming ritual for yourself to remind your body that it’s time for bed. Buying a cute mug from Marshalls also helps and is more fun!

6. Be Mindful Of Your Daily Naps…

This is probably one of my most difficult habits to break: the daily nap. I totally get it, as a busy college student, a post-class nap after a long day can be really rewarding. If you’re feeling super exhausted, just aim to keep your naps short, around 20-30 minutes in the early afternoon (think before 3 PM). Napping too close to your bedtime can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm, which may make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

I hope these tips were helpful in giving yourself a more restful and calming sleep. Goodnight!