How to Stop Overthinking Everything

Overthinking is when you get stuck in a loop of repetitive and often unproductive thoughts that can lead to anxiety and indecision. A lot of people don’t realize that overthinking is essentially just another form of self-sabotage. It is caused by fear, trauma, perfectionism, and a need for certainty. I used to be a huge overthinker, and I still struggle with it sometimes, but I’ve learned a few ways to deal with it and stop letting it control my life.

what can you do to stop overthinking?

Something that especially helps with overthinking is to journal your thoughts before bed. It’s important to do something that moves the thoughts out of your head. One thing I like to do, either in my head or on paper, is to create an action plan.

Ask yourself: What are you worried about? Can you do something about it? If you can’t do anything about it, just trust the process because there is no other step you can take to proceed, and it’s not worth overthinking over. If you can, what can you do? Creating a physical or mental diagram or list can help you figure out how to move forward rather than getting stuck in your thoughts.

It’s also especially important to voice your thoughts in the moment. If something hurts you, say it. Resentment is created when you don’t express your opinions in the moment and your brain ends up full of unnecessary thoughts. If you have something to say, just say it.

Try to look at the facts. For example, the person not responding to you that you are worried about is probably just busy. The job that didn’t hire you probably just found a candidate that better fit their needs. It doesn’t mean you are unworthy or won’t get a better opportunity. Always ask yourself if what you are thinking is really true. It will most likely put your worries at ease.

focus on the solution.

Overthinking will not change the situation. All you truly have is the present moment. Instead of focusing on the problem, focus on the solution. For example, if you are scared that you will fail all of your exams, ask yourself why you feel that way. Is it because you don’t feel prepared enough? If so, that’s already your answer. Now you can prepare more for the exam so you are more confident with the content. Once you take action, overthinking will begin to fade.

Overthinking won’t prepare you better. It only wastes your time. All the time you put into overthinking could be put into actually preparing and taking real steps to solve that problem.

be grateful for what you have!

Social media has made it so easy to compare your life to others. However, it’s important to remember that what you have right now is meant for you. The only way to grow is to be grateful for your life, not comparing it to someone else’s. Whatever is meant for you will happen in its own time.

Overthinking is something that everyone struggles with at some point in time, but it doesn’t have to take over your life. Next time you are overthinking, remember these strategies and choose to focus on what you can control. You can let go of the rest.