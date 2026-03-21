Workouts for When the Gym Feels Like Too Much

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes getting yourself up and out the door to go to the gym can feel nearly impossible. Finding the motivation to walk there, drive there, or even justify paying for a membership just isn’t in the cards some days. If you’ve been there, I totally get it. On days like that, I’ve found FREE ways to still get a great workout right at home. Here’s a list of my favorite at-home workouts, ranging from Pilates and strength training, to cardio and even fun dance workouts!

PILATES BY IZZY

The first kind of workout I love doing at home is Pilates with @PILATESBYIZZY on YouTube. Her workouts are a great way to focus on your mind-to-body connection, something I really value during exercise. They also require little to no equipment, making them perfect if you’re new to at-home workouts and don’t yet have weights, resistance bands, or other gear.

These workouts will definitely have you breaking a sweat, and trust me, you’ll feel them the next day. Izzy offers a wide range of workout lengths, which is super convenient for any lifestyle. She has longer 45-minute sessions as well as quick 10–15 minute workouts, which I love on long class days when I still want to get some movement in.

Her videos are also incredibly motivating. Izzy keeps you positive with encouraging affirmations and reassurance, even when some of the moves start to feel challenging; her energy really makes you want to push through. At the end of every workout, she includes stretching and a calming collective breath to help center yourself before getting back to reality. I always feel productive and energized after completing one of her workouts, so I definitely recommend checking out @PILATESBYIZZY on YouTube!

GROW WITH JO

The next at home workout I really enjoy is by fitness influencer @growwithjo. Her videos are such a fun way to get your steps in without ever leaving your house. She offers walking workouts where you can either walk or jog in place while incorporating bodyweight exercises for added strength.

I especially love doing these on rainy days or when I’m feeling really tired, because I know I’ll still get a good amount of steps in and keep my body moving. Jo is another creator who brings amazing positive energy. She keeps you motivated and pushing through, even when you start to feel the burn and break a serious sweat.

Her workouts are definitely more cardio-based, which I love when I’m in the mood for something that really gets my heart pumping. While she does incorporate some strength elements, they’re primarily cardio-focused making them perfect for a solid at-home cardio session.

Just like the Pilates workouts, her videos range in length from quick 10-minute sessions to full hour-long workouts, which I really appreciate depending on how much time I have. She also includes water breaks throughout the workout so you can catch your breath and hydrate, which makes the structure of her videos feel super manageable and encouraging. Overall, her channel is another one I highly recommend!

SYDNEY CUMMINGS HOUDYSHELL

Up next is one of my absolute favorite fitness creators: @SydneyCummingsHoudyshell on YouTube. She is an incredible influencer to follow if you’re looking for structured, at home strength workouts.

To fully follow along with most of her content, you’ll need access to some equipment like dumbbells in varying weights and resistance bands. While she does offer some no-equipment workouts for beginners, her channel is especially great for those who already have a few pieces of equipment at home and want to take their strength training to the next level.

One thing I love about Sydney’s channel is that she provides free monthly workout plans and posts almost daily. Her workouts target every part of the body — arms, legs, core, cardio, stretching, and more. She also incorporates a wide variety of training styles, including AMRAP, bootcamp, HIIT, and Tabata workouts, which makes her channel incredibly versatile and well-rounded. If you’re looking for a free, structured workout plan each month and have the equipment to follow along, I definitely recommend checking out Sydney’s content on YouTube.

EMKFIT

The last at-home workout channel I highly recommend is @emkfit! These workouts are some of my absolute favorites, and I recommend them to just about everyone because they’re so accessible and fun for anyone to try.

While Emkfit offers strength and cardio workouts, what she’s especially known for and what I love most about her channel are her dance workouts. She has a dance workout for practically anything you can think of! From pop artists like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift to Broadway soundtracks, ’80s hits, holiday songs, and so much more, there’s truly something for everyone.

Her workouts range from single-song sessions to full 30–35 minute dance parties where you follow along with simple, easy-to-learn combos. Her slogan is “fake it till you make it,” so there’s absolutely no pressure to be a perfect dancer. It’s all about having fun and moving your body.

Whenever I want a workout that feels less like exercise and more like a fun break in my day, I turn to one of her videos. I genuinely enjoy these workouts so much, and sometimes her adorable dog even pops into frame to say hello, which makes it even better. If you’re looking for a workout that’s pure fun but still gets your heart pumping and leaves you sweating, I 100% recommend checking out @emkfit on YouTube.

HAVE FUN!

Now that you know my top at-home workouts, it’s time to check them out for yourself! Going to the gym can sometimes feel intimidating or just overwhelming after a long day, but these fitness creators make it so much easier to get a great workout from the comfort of your own home.

Each of these influencers specializes in something different, so there’s truly something for everyone on this list. Whether you’re in the mood for Pilates, cardio, strength training, or a full-on dance party, you have options. So put on your favorite workout set, press play, and get moving, you might just find your new favorite way to workout!