5 Long Distance Running Tips for Beginners

From my experience, most people who do not regularly run think of it as a daunting task. However, that is not entirely true. Running is a great way to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. It’s also a way to improve overall endurance and strength. Plus, it can be an alternative to “doom-scrolling” on your phone for hours on end. I acknowledge, getting into running is intimidating. Where does one start? Long distance running is especially overwhelming in the beginning. This is why I’ve created the perfect set of long distance running tips for beginners.

Coming from a twelve season high school cross country and track athlete transitioned into a recreational runner, I’ve encountered every obstacle in running, including coming in with no experience. I also would like to shout out my amazing high school running coach, Coach Gerry, who taught me everything I know and whose advice highly influenced my tips. Here’s a concise how-to for running for beginners!

1. Get Good Running Shoes

Before even getting on the trail, it is imperative that you get a good pair of running shoes. They don’t need to be the most expensive shoe in the store, but make sure that they are specifically designed for long distance running. For reference, a pair of shoes that are run daily last about 6 months to a year, so make sure that you are aware of how old your shoes are. As for places to shop for your shoes, Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Roosevelt Field Mall has a good selection and a plus is that it is only a shuttle ride away from Hofstra. There are also two locations in Farmingdale and Huntington of Runner’s Edge: a store tailored specifically for running shoes. The people there can help you find what you are looking for based on the type of running you are doing.

2. Stay Hydrated

Although it may seem simple, staying hydrated is actually one of the most important components to running. When it is hot and humid, make sure to hydrate regularly throughout your run when you are feeling tired. However, you shouldn’t drink in big increments, because that can often cause cramping. Not only do I suggest hydrating during the run, but before and after. Before and after the run is when you should be hydrating the most. Before a large run, I like to drink a lot of water the night before. I’ve found that I often run better. After the run, you are going to feel extremely fatigued, so you should definitely drink a lot of water then, too.

3. Warm Up, Stretch, and Cool Down

Now, when you actually get to the place you are going to run, whether it be an outdoor trail or the treadmill in the gym, it is imperative to properly prepare your body for what’s to come. This is why you need to stretch. I usually include a mix of stretches in my warm up routine. An example of a stretching routine would be scoops (hamstring stretch), open the gates (thigh stretch), frankensteins (kicks), and then some floor stretches such as touching your toes and the butterfly (hip and inner thigh stretch). The stretches I’ve given are just examples, so feel free to get creative and make a stretching routine that is tailored to you. After this, you will be able to start the actual run. However, I suggest that your first five minutes and last five minutes of the run are jogged or run at a comfortable pace. This is because in the beginning, your legs need a chance to warm up, and at the end, an extra five minutes of light running will help encourage endurance. These are called the warm up and cool down.

4. Start Slow; Don’t Walk!

For your actual run, especially when you are a first-time runner, I highly suggest running by a time, not a mileage. Some people might tell you to start with 1 or 2 miles, but I think that can get overwhelming. I suggest starting with either a 15 or 20 minute run. Don’t worry about how many miles you accomplish, but focus on running for the entire time increment without walking. You may have to go extremely slow, especially if you’re a beginner, but it is normal. If you have the urge to walk, just slow down to a jog, even if it’s at a snail’s pace. This is because if you start walking you won’t want to stop, and you will lose momentum. In the beginning you may not even make it through the entire run without walking, but don’t give up and finish the workout. Limiting walking over time is what is going to improve your endurance and allow you to run longer times and distances in the future.

5. Track your progress

Track your progress over time using a smartwatch. I highly recommend an apple watch, because it allows you to put a timer on during an outdoor or indoor run. It will be able to track not only your time, but your mileage, pace (the time it takes you to run per one mile), calories burned, and heart rate. The apple watch is directly connected to the fitness app already installed on your iPhone, which allows easy access to all of this information. If you don’t own an iPhone, that’s okay. I would then recommend downloading the Strava running app that similarly tracks your run and its pace.