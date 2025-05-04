This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

How not to lose your head during Finals

Finals week can be one of the most stressful times for students. The pressure to perform well, coupled with the sheer volume of work, can be overwhelming. However, there are effective strategies to manage stress and maintain your well-being during this period.

Time Management is Key

Proper time management is one of the most effective ways to manage stress during finals. Break down your study sessions into manageable chunks and prioritize tasks based on their deadlines and difficulty. This approach not only helps in covering all the material, but also reduces the anxiety of last-minute cramming.

Create a Conducive Study Environment

Your study environment plays a crucial role in how well you can focus. Whether it’s a secluded corner in the library or a cozy spot at home, make sure it’s a place where you can concentrate. If you prefer some background noise, a café might be a good option. The key is to find what works best for you and to stick to it.

Take Regular Breaks

Studying for long hours without breaks can lead to burnout. A 10-minute break after every hour of studying can do wonders for your concentration and productivity. Use this time to stretch, grab a snack, or simply relax. Just make sure your breaks don’t turn into prolonged distractions.

How to Manage Stress During Finals

Prioritize Sleep

It’s tempting to pull all-nighters during finals week, but a lack of sleep can significantly impair your cognitive functions. A well-rested mind is more alert, focused, and capable of retaining information, making your study sessions more effective.

Stay Active

Physical activity is a great way to relieve stress. Even a short walk or a quick workout can boost your mood and energy levels. It doesn’t have to be intense, either. Even light activities like yoga or stretching can help reduce stress and improve your overall well-being.

Practice Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques can be incredibly effective in managing stress. These practices can help calm your mind, reduce anxiety, and improve your focus.

Stay Connected

Don’t isolate yourself during finals week. Staying connected with friends and family can provide emotional support and help you stay grounded. Sharing your concerns and experiences with others can make the stress more manageable.

Eat Well

Nutrition plays a vital role in how well your brain functions. Avoid junk food and opt for balanced meals that provide sustained energy. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can enhance brain function and keep you energized throughout the day.

5 Ways You Can Destress and Relax Before, During, or After Finals Week

Dealing with stress during finals week is all about finding the right balance. By managing your time effectively, creating a conducive study environment, taking regular breaks, prioritizing sleep, staying active, practicing mindfulness, staying connected, and eating well, you can navigate this challenging period with greater ease. Remember, it’s important to take care of your mental and physical health to perform your best. Good luck!