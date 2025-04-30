5 Ways You Can Destress and Relax Before, During, or After Finals Week 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals week is approaching quickly, and many of us are scrambling to finish papers, projects, missing assignments, and the like while simultaneously preparing for everyone’s least favorite part of the semester: final exams. This is my second semester of going through finals week, and it is just as draining as the last. It is necessary to take time to rest and recharge your mind and body during this time so that you are at your best when it is time to tackle those tests! So, here is a list of my top five (in no order) favorite things to do when I need to unwind or take a brain break.

Taking a long hot shower with shower steamers or an aromatherapy bubble bath

I do not know about you guys, but water is my happy place. I find true joy in all forms of water: the ocean, the pool, creeks, and, of course, the most easily accessible form, the bath. After a long, hard day of studying and completing assignments, I retire to my bathroom for a moment of peace while I do my skincare and enjoy a steaming hot shower. I find that sometimes, when I am really stressed, simply being in the hot water is not enough. Aromatherapy is the real key to maximum relaxation when it comes to a shower or bath. Try using a shower steamer or bath salts with essential oils next time you need to decompress. Trust me, your mind and body will thank you!

Playing a cozy simulator game

As a gamer girly, I have played my fair share of simulator games over the years and when I need a break from the stress of real life, I turn to the virtual world for a temporary escape. My current favorite game is Stardew Valley. In Stardew Valley, you play as a character (that you get to fully customize) and inherit your grandfather’s old farm plot. Left with a few old tools and some coins to get you on your way, you start a new life where you get to forage, build relationships with the townspeople, explore, complete quests, and so much more! I get so lost in the sauce when I start to play this game, and all my other worries melt away (at least temporarily!). The other wonderful thing about this game? There is a multiplayer mode which means you can grab up to three of your friends and make your way to the valley.

Taking a power nap

Let us face the facts: when your mind and body are simultaneously exhausted, you are not getting optimal studying or work done. I find that when I’ve been staring at the screen too long, things just aren’t making sense, or I didn’t get a proper night’s sleep the night (or many nights in a row) before, all I need is a quick nap to refresh myself so I can get up and work just a bit longer without feeling like a zombie. A 10-to-30-minute power nap is all you need to refresh your mind and improve awareness, and no worries! Sleeping for that short period will not interfere with your nighttime sleep at all.

A little retail therapy

Shopping is one of my favorite hobbies (and yes, it totally counts as one), and I find that when I am having a hard time with things, a little pick-me-up in the form of new clothes, shoes, or accessories is just what I need to get me back up on my feet. There is something exhilarating about getting new things and the joy it brings, so sometimes, it is the perfect way to step away from stress and focus on something else. And, of course, not forgetting to continue to shop sustainably is important, so my favorite shopping destinations are the local thrifts and consignment boutiques. I find so many gems for my closet and pay a fraction of the price. Shopping for yourself is one of the little joys in life that makes the struggles we go through worth it.

Getting a sweet treat

After a long, hard day (or literally whenever you feel like it), you deserve to have a treat no matter how much or how little you accomplished in the day. A sweet treat always brightens my day, and it works great as a goal to look forward to when completing tasks. One of my current favorite sweet treats to get is a summertime Philly favorite, a gelati. Now, I am not referring to the Italian ice cream variation of the dessert (which is honestly just as good) but the version that has layers of water and ice between soft serve. My favorite combination is mango passionfruit water ice with vanilla soft serve. It is a tropical paradise combination of flavors and will leave your head feeling cool and refreshed.

So, when you are ready to tackle exam season, do not forget to take time for yourself, as your grades should never come before your mental and physical health. I hope using these methods will help make this time easier for you. So, prepare that bath, invest in your new virtual farmland property, or go out and get that treat. If you prioritize your mind and body, it will help you out in the long run. Good luck with your exams. You got this!