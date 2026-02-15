Spring Semester Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

More burnt than a slice of toast

The start of a new semester is supposed to feel like a fresh beginning. New classes, new goals, and a new color-coded Google Calendar. But somehow, especially during spring semester, it just doesn’t. The start of spring semester always sucks. It’s cold or weirdly rainy, the holidays are over, your bank account is gasping for air, and the academic pressure hits before you’ve even emotionally recovered from finals. Instead of feeling motivated, you’re exhausted before syllabus week is done. That’s burnout, and yes, it can absolutely happen at the beginning of the semester.

Burnout at the start of the term usually comes from a combination of unrealistic expectations and zero recovery time. Winter break sounds long in theory, but most of us spend it working, dealing with family chaos, or stressing about internships. Then January rolls around and suddenly professors are throwing around phrases like “cumulative midterm” and “group presentation” as if we’re fully recharged human beings. We’re not. We’re tired, overstimulated, and already behind on sleep.

Spring semester also hits differently because the novelty is gone. Fall has back-to-school energy. Spring has “we’ve been doing this for months and we still have months to go.” It’s dark outside, your motivation is hibernating, and every Canvas notification feels personal. The pressure to “do better than last semester” doesn’t help either. You start the term promising yourself you’ll wake up early, stay ahead, eat clean, and join three new clubs. By week two, you’re overwhelmed and wondering why you feel so behind when the semester just started.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not lazy. You’re burned out. The good news is that there are ways to fix it before it spirals.

Spring Semester Survival: How To Maintain Academic Momentum

1. Lower the bar strategically.

You do not need to optimize your entire life in week one. Instead of trying to be the most productive version of yourself immediately, focus on stability. Go to class, write down due dates, and most importantly, get enough sleep. Burnout often gets worse when we expect ourselves to operate at 110% immediately after hitting empty. Give yourself permission to ramp up slowly.

2. Romanticize the little resets.

Spring semester might suck, but small rituals can make it survivable. Light a candle while you study, rearrange your desk, or buy the overpriced latte once a week. Create tiny moments that feel intentional. When everything feels monotonous, aestheticizing your routine can trick your brain into feeling refreshed, even if the weather is still aggressively gray.

3. Build one non-academic anchor.

When your entire identity revolves around deadlines, burnout thrives. Join a low-commitment club, start a weekly workout class, or have a standing dinner night with friends. One consistent, non-graded activity reminds you that your life is bigger than your GPA. It also gives you something to look forward to that isn’t just spring break in eight weeks.

4. Actually rest without earning it.

This is the hardest one. You don’t need to finish every assignment before you deserve a break. Rest is essential, not a reward. Watch the show. Take the nap. Log off early. If you wait until you “have time,” burnout will decide for you, usually right before midterms.

Rest is a Power Move

The start of spring semester can feel like being dropped into the deep end without floaties. But burnout does not mean you are failing. It usually means you cared too much for too long without refueling. Instead of pushing harder, try recalibrating. The semester is a marathon, not a two-week productivity sprint. And yes, spring semester may always kind of suck. But you do not have to suffer through it at full exhaustion.