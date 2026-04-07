Go Touch Some Grass: 4 Tips to Force Yourself Out of the House

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My bed is so warm and cozy, it’s ruining my mental health. Well, not just my bed, but it’s definitely a contributor.

The term bed rotting gets thrown around so often that I think we’ve forgotten just how much it affects us. It’s not just a TikTok trend; it’s a symptom of mental illness that can feel impossible to overcome. Here’s what I’ve learned helps to break the cycle of bed rotting and get up and out of the house.

Start Small View this post on Instagram ​Speaking from experience, bed rotting is a tough cycle to break. Especially when it’s mental health-related, it feels even harder to get up out of bed. What I’ve found works best is setting small achievable goals throughout the day. This one takes a little reframing of your brain, but it does help. For example, set a goal to leave your house at least once during the day. I know, it sounds very minuscule and easily attainable, but that’s the point. Doing manageable things first helps pave the way for working up to more productive and challenging tasks. Start with a small goal, and then work your way up to accomplishing the rest of your tasks for the day. Get Active View this post on Instagram Personally, lying in bed for hours scrolling leaves me feeling gross. A good way to get back into the swing of things is getting active. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy; you don’t have to run a marathon or something. Just getting outside and going for a walk for a little while does wonders. Better yet, try going for a walk without headphones; listen and take in everything around you, and focus on that. Unplug From Being Online View this post on Instagram ​I know, just the word “unplug” looks daunting, but sometimes a reset is needed to get back to feeling good. Set aside an hour a day to just not be on any devices. No phone, no computer, no iPad, no Samsung fridge screen. We’re going back to toddler screen time limits. Taking time to step away from everything digital offers a good reset. I mean, everything we do is digital or revolves around our devices, so taking a step back feels refreshing. One full hour, no screen time. Go for a walk, or focus on one of your hobbies; I know that bed rotting definitely pulls me away from mine. Just focus on anything outside of your digital bubble. It’s Easier Than It Sounds View this post on Instagram All of this sounds easier than it actually is. It’s hard to break the cycle of bed rotting and doom scrolling. It’s easy to say you’re going to do something, but it’s much harder to follow through with it. That’s why it’s important to focus on little steps, with small, achievable methods first. Obviously, a habit won’t be broken after not doing it once, but taking little steps and building a new routine sets you on the right track.

So go outside, breathe in some fresh air, and touch some grass! These tips will help get you out of bed and into the sunshine.

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