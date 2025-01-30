5 Ways I Protect My Peace While Staying Plugged in to Life

Life as a late teen or early twenty-something is meant to be fun, right? From a combination of rom-coms and Taylor Swift songs, I imagined the beginning of my college years to be filled with driving at night, music blasting, with the windows rolled down (The Perks of Being a Wallflower-style), and meeting mysterious, electrifying people in the corners of coffee shops.
“Fun” often means being out and about. Unfortunately, as an introvert, I find being around others exhausting, and the urge to pull away from it all hits me about every three days. Is it possible to strike a balance between having fun and making time for myself? How can I “protect my peace” while chasing every adventure unique to this time of being alive?
With that being said, here are five tips I use to stay Zen and reach just the right amount of an “unplugged” life to keep myself in the loop:
- Finding Time to Recharge
-
It’s so important that you know how to get your energy back after a stressful week. For this, I try lighting my favorite candle (I love the Balsam Fir ones that smell like Christmas) and brewing a cup of peppermint tea. I might even read a chapter of a spicy romance book or find some pastel-colored markers and start a bullet journal. If I’m feeling more extroverted, a cozy coffee date with a close friend might recharge me.
Whatever it is, setting aside even five minutes for myself can become a deliberate practice — one that grounds me and helps me take on the days ahead.
- Embracing Hot Girl Walks
-
Once I’ve recharged, I might want to be active without overwhelming myself. Enter the “hot girl” walk.
If I’m on the go, going on a hot girl walk can be the best way for me to unplug and relax. I can pair a 20-minute walk in my nearest park with a playlist or podcast episode I’ve been meaning to listen to. I can also call my long-distance bestie and catch up (sending TikTok content back and forth doesn’t count).
If I feel the need to stay productive, pairing a relaxing habit like walking with something I’ve been wanting to do but haven’t had the time for (such as listening to my audio of choice) can be just the win I need. This is a technique known as habit-stacking.
- Deleting Instagram From My Phone
-
Trust me. I know it’s hard to get away from Instagram Reels, but breaking my relationship with recycled TikToks has been for the best.
If I want to maximize my time while still keeping tabs on my DMs and friends’ posts, I take a modified Instagram cleanse: logging in to my account on my laptop. Once I did this, I found that my user experience was neither addictive nor appealing, so I didn’t even want to start scrolling. I can keep myself in the loop just enough to avoid FOMO, but I also have an hour or more of free time!
- Taking a Nap Before I Go Out
-
Maybe these tips make me seem like a sleepy and antisocial middle-aged woman, but let me bring it home: I’ve learned to love a nap.
In my experience, there’s no better way to make sure I’m going to have a good night out than taking a little afternoon nap before I start getting ready. I don’t let the sleepiness catch me while my friends are moving on to the late-night McDonald’s run or side quest. Napping earlier keeps me present when those coming-of-age movie montages are happening right before my eyes.
- Romanticizing the Little Moments
-
Whether I’m burnt out from another stressful week or on top of the world with my perfect work-life balance, I find magic in the ordinary details around me.
Self-care doesn’t have to be just another thing to get done; it can be five minutes of joy that I steal away, all for myself. I can wear my favorite outfit to the grocery store or notice the way light falls on the leaves when I walk outside. When I make my daily life feel special, it’s easier for me to feel content while staying grounded.
Trying to do all these things myself is my search for a balance between the magical chaos of spontaneous plans and the time I need to be a hermit and relax. Whatever makes your heart sing and keeps you grounded, make time for it. Remember, this time is ours to savor!
