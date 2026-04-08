I Tried Hot Yoga So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over spring break, instead of doing something relaxing, I signed up for a 90-minute hot yoga class with one of my friends. At the time, it sounded fun and a little different. I’d heard people talk about it like it was this super refreshing, easy, hot-girl workout.

No one really emphasized the fact that the room is heated to 105 degrees, and you just have to deal with it.

the honest experience

Walking in, I thought I was going to be fine, considering I’ve been a competitive dancer for almost 10 years. That confidence disappeared so fast.

Within the first 10 minutes, I was struggling. I’m not exaggerating when I say I was sweating immediately. Not in a cute workout baddie way either. It was the kind of sweating where you’re fully aware of it happening and can’t ignore it. My whole body was slippery, I was dripping, and I didn’t feel aesthetic like Pinterest had led me to believe. Keep in mind, there was no airflow at all. Not a single fan or anything to help you out.

At the same time, you’re trying to follow the poses and breathe normally, which is way harder than it sounds when the air feels thick. I kept thinking I’d adjust to it, but it just kept getting worse.

There was one point, about 30 minutes in, where I knew I needed a break. I felt so lightheaded, I was starting to lose my vision, and my stomach wasn’t okay. I knew that if I stayed in there any longer, I might actually pass out or throw up, and neither of those felt like a great option.

So, I left the room and sat in the bathroom, trying to cool off and convince myself I was fine. My friend ended up coming out too, not long after, so clearly it wasn’t just me being dramatic. Hot yoga definitely humbled me.

Once the class was over and I finally cooled down, I felt really good. My body felt loose, my head felt clear, and I had that post-workout feeling where you feel productive and put together even if the last hour and a half says otherwise.

It almost made the whole experience feel worth it, which is crazy considering how it felt in the moment. Would I do it again? Maybe. Would I recommend it? Yes, but not without a warning.

my advice

If you’re thinking about trying hot yoga, don’t make it your first-ever yoga class, as I did. Start with a normal class so you at least know what you’re doing. The heat makes everything harder, and it’s not the best time to be confused about basic poses. Also, I’d recommend doing a shorter hot yoga class, maybe 45 minutes instead of 90.

I’d also recommend drinking water. Then drink more water, and then bring water with you. My Owala water bottle was actually the only thing keeping me going at certain points. You sweat so much and so quickly that if you’re not hydrated, you feel it right away.

One of the biggest things I learned is that it’s completely fine to take a break. I went in thinking I had to stay in the room the entire time, but that’s not realistic for everyone, especially the first time. Leaving for a few minutes doesn’t mean you failed. It just means you know your limits.

Hot yoga is one of those things that feels awful while you’re doing it, but somehow worth it afterwards. It’s intense, uncomfortable, and a little chaotic, but there’s something about finishing it that makes you feel accomplished.

If you do try it, just know you might struggle, and that’s normal. You might have to step out, and that’s normal too. You’ll probably still leave feeling better than you expected.

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