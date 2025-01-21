Which Owala You Are Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re hoping to hop on the trend of Owala water bottles but don’t know which one to get, we’re on the same page! Every Owala combination is so cute but difficult to choose between. That’s why I’ve matched majors to Owala designs, so you don’t have to go back and forth for hours.

Owala color combinations are so cute, and the water bottle designs are very individualized. They have straws but are covered by lids to protect them from germs (e.g., the FreeSip design). Owala offers other designs, such as the Tumbler, the Freesip Twists, and the SmoothSip Slider Coffee Mug.

From STEM to art, each major is full of unique personalities. Not every Owala mentioned will align perfectly with each person in a major. But hopefully, some do, and this will help you make a difficult decision the next time you’re at Target!

BIOLOGY

Biology majors often work in labs with dirty hands, making it hard to touch their water bottles. FreeSip Twist bottles solve this by featuring a “handle” for easy opening without contaminating the inside.

Not only does the handle allow for easy experiment access, but the calming light blue color of the Rainstorm Owala reflects biologists’ calm nature.

BUSINESS

Business majors are very professional people who are put together and ready for every occasion. The Iced Breeze Owala is just that. It’s a sleek color that can fit wonderfully on any occasion. It helps make business majors fit into any situation, matching any outfit and profession.

COMMUNICATIONS SCIENCE & DISORDERS

Every Communications Science & Disorders major I’ve met is upbeat and joyful, just like the bright Electric Orchid Owala. Not only are the colors reflective of the individuals, but its closable lid protects water from germs when working with kids, and it’s a cute accessory for those who don’t!

Education

In my experience, education majors are some of the brightest and friendliest people I’ve met. The Lemonade Luau Owala mirrors that personality trait of theirs with its beautiful, colorful design. Not only does that align with them, but the tumbler design is perfect for a teacher talking all day, making it easily accessible during a lesson.

English

The Bluebell Owala is one of the cooler-toned water bottles, which aligns with the English major. English majors are often quiet and reserved, preferring a good book to a major party. The light colors of this Owala have this same sense of peacefulness, which is why it’s perfect for an English major.

Environmental science

Environmental science, which studies the environment and its components like biology and geology, aligns well with Owala’s Great American Road Trip collection, especially the Great Smoky Mountains bottle.

Environmental scientists are passionate about nature and conservation, but they’re also passionate about those they love. The tones of this bottle reflect the love environmental scientists have, which is why it’s the perfect selection for them.

nursing

Owala doesn’t just offer 24-ounce FreeSip water bottles, but they also have 40-ounce options. A nursing major would prefer the larger size, especially since their shifts can be as long as 24 hours. This ’80s Ski Slopes Owala is also a colorful option, perfect for nurses!

Nurses are often lovely and genuine people, so a brighter Owala is terrific for them. It aligns directly with who they are as a person and how deeply they care for their patients.

Performance arts

Performers use their vocal cords hundreds of times weekly, often drinking tea and other war beverages to soothe them. A Slider Coffee Mug would be better for them, especially the Campfire Nights colors. It allows them to drink warm drinks without the risk of burning their throat due to a straw while also keeping the drink insulated.

political science

The Winter Nights Owala has a very sleek, professional look to it. It’s cute enough for everyday use but also can be used in professional settings such as court or the Capitol. It could be perfect for a political science major, allowing them to bring it from work to play.

As you can see, there are many Owala water bottles, all with different colors and designs. If you don’t see your major or don’t like the option you were given, that’s okay! Owala sells hundreds of options, from Disney Princesses to Marvel Studios, and they’re even releasing a Gilmore Girls set in February. So, if you’re looking for a water bottle and like the Owala design, you have a handful of options!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!