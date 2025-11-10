How To Keep the Fall Vibes Going Before Christmas Creeps In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re at that point in the year where the balance between the fall holidays and the winter season is teetering on its edge. After Halloween, everyone races to bring out the boxes of Christmas decorations and queues up Mariah Carey.

Still, there’s much fall left to be engulfed in before the jingling bells are rocking. To keep the fall spirit alive, here are some things to do to keep the leaves crunchy and the air crisp.

Fall decoration

To fill the void between the spooky décor of Halloween and the cheery temptation of Christmas, there’s a perfect opportunity to get out fall trinkets. This can be anything from pumpkins and various gourds to hanging leaves or basically anything orange.

Keeping your home in the fall spirit is essential to make sure that we don’t jump into Christmas too quickly. Perhaps a little pumpkin and leaf basket to set on a table, a fall wreath with leaves hanging from it, or even an orange-colored throw blanket or pillow can add that little touch of fall to remind you what season it is.

An autumn playlist

For me, making an autumn soundtrack is ideal for the season! While every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” I like to be auditorily engulfed by autumn.

To make the most of it, you can make your playlist match the vibe of whatever you want your fall to be like. Personally, I like to go for more of a mysterious fall vibe, like I’m living in some kind of gothic town in the middle of the Victorian Era.

Some other potential vibes could be cozy small town, cabin in the woods, or literally anything that your heart desires. As long as we’re keeping “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson on the down low, you’re doing a great job.

Keep the pumpkin coming

Pumpkins aren’t just the gourds claimed by Halloween, but for all of the fall season. So, before the peppermint rolls in, keep the pumpkin-flavored treats coming.

Take advantage of the pumpkin spice lattes while you still can. Perhaps bake (or buy) some pumpkin sweet treats and indulge in some pumpkin-flavored cream cheese. Keeping pumpkin, or just fall flavors in general, in your weekly rotation will literally have you consuming the crux of the season. We have to make sure that the flavor we wait so long for during the rest of the year is truly appreciated when it’s actually in season.

head to the great outdoors

If this is all too much in your face, a more passive way to hold onto fall before Christmas comes around is to just enjoy the fall nature. Take advantage of the 50-degree weather before it becomes too cold outside for your lovely fall sweaters.

Taking a good book to a giant tree and sitting under it while watching the leaves fall is just about as autumn as it can get. This is one of my favorite ways to soak in all the fall vibes and observe the trees before they get covered in Christmas lights.

Even though we highly anticipate the most wonderful time of the year, we must appreciate fall while it lasts and all the coziness that comes along with it. Light that pumpkin spice candle a few more times before you replace it with the scent of pine. There’s no rush for winter, because once you hear those sleigh bells, there’s no going back.

