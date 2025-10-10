My Ultimate 2025 Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The best time at FSU is in the fall. The leaves start to change, the weather gets colder, and Tallahassee is full of things to do. From going to football games, tailgating, going to the fair, the pumpkin patch, and more with your friends, there’s no shortage of fun fall festivities. It’s absolutely crucial to have a perfect fall playlist to do all of these activities, too. These are some of my absolute favorite artists to listen to when the weather starts to get colder!

Blood Orange

“Chosen” “The Field” featuring Tariq Al-Sabir, The Durutti Column, Caroline Polachek, and Daniel Caesar “Hands Up” “Best To You” “Saint”

Blood Orange deserved his own section of songs on this list. While I believe his songs are perfect for every occasion, these ones stood out to me and are amazing to add to your fall playlist. These songs have calming vocals for a perfect, calm fall night.

Cocteau Twins

“Cherry-coloured Funk” “Sugar Hiccup” “Know Who You Are At Every Age” “Pitch the Baby” “Bloody And Blunt”

Cocteau Twins have an angelic sound to their music that makes them good for any occasion, whether studying at a coffee shop or even doing pumpkin carving with your friends. They always put me in a cheerful and relaxing mood, perfect for keeping my mind clear during finals and other fall stress.

Alex G

“Hollow” “Things to Do” “Mis” “Change” “Gnaw”

Alex G is one of my favorite artists to listen to, but especially in the fall. His music provides a sense of comfort on colder days when you’re walking around on campus. Alex G’s ability to blend folk, indie rock, and experimental genres gives his music a distinct and comforting sound, making him the perfect artist to add to any fall playlist.

Elliott Smith

“Better Be Quiet Now” “Between The Bars” “Needle In The Hay” “Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands” “A Passing Feeling”

Elliott Smith is the perfect artist to add to your playlist on those days of fall melancholy. His delicate instrumentals perfectly represent autumn, and his vulnerable lyricism provides that warmth on the colder days. He’s an essential on any playlist of mine, but especially during autumn.

Daniel Caesar

“Call on Me” “Please do not Lean” “Toronto 2014” featuring Mustafa “Cool” “LOVE AGAIN” featuring Brandy

With Daniel Caesar currently on his pop-up tour, soon anticipating the release of his upcoming album Son of Spergy, now is the perfect time to dive back into some of Daniel’s classics. Caesar is one of the best artists to listen to in the fall, especially the entirety of NEVER ENOUGH. I can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us with Son of Spergy releasing on Oct. 24.

The Smashing Pumpkins

“Perfect” “Mayonaise” “Spaceboy” “With Every Light” “Thirty-Three”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ blend of layered guitars, distortion, and raw lyrics makes them part of the perfect soundtrack for fall. Their music is an accurate representation of the season, mirroring all of the perfect elements of autumn.

Lorde

“400 Lux” “David” “A World Alone” “Hard Feelings/Loveless” “The Man With The Axe”

Lorde has such a diverse discography, with songs that can be played at any moment. Lorde does songs that capture the feeling of nostalgia best, so these are some of my favorite songs that capture that feeling of fall nostalgia.

Gilmore Girls Soundtrack

“Don’t Know Why” – Norah Jones “Reflecting Light” – Sam Philips “My Darling” – Wilco “Fade Into You” – Mazzy Star “Where You Lead I Will Follow” – Carole King

Anytime I hear an iconic song from a soundtrack, it immediately transports me to the show or movie. That’s the case with all of these amazing Gilmore Girls songs. Gilmore Girls is the epitome of autumn, and the soundtrack is no exception. Any song from the soundtrack perfectly speaks to drinking a coffee in the chilly weather.

Hearing “Reflecting Light,” or “Where You Lead I Will Follow,” instantly reminds me of the amazing memories I have watching the show with my mom. This amazing soundtrack is the perfect addition to any fall playlist, instantly taking you to the world of Stars Hollow.

With all the chaos of the fall season, with football games, midterms, and extracurriculars, the perfect thing to wind down with is some relaxing music. These artists and their songs are essentials to add to any playlist but fit especially well on your playlist for the fall. Whether it’s spent hanging out with friends, studying, or taking in the autumn nature, these songs are the perfect way to encapsulate those fall memories this season at FSU.

