A College Girl’s Guide to Creative Fall Baking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally fall! As we bid farewell to the warmth of summer, high UV levels, and long days (well, maybe not in Florida), we welcome cooler temperatures, chai lattes, and knee-high boots.

However, one of my favorite parts of fall is the sweets! After a long time in the chilly weather, a warm baked good is the perfect thing to come home to. Paired with the perfect fall movie, my evening is set.

Unfortunately, as a college student, I don’t have all the ingredients to make my favorite desserts from scratch, so I’m going to give you some tips on how to upgrade store-bought mixes to make the most delicious fall desserts! Being a college student is all about staying on a budget and getting creative, so here are my tips for the fall season.

Pumpkin Bread

As a fall staple, pumpkin bread is one of my favorite fall desserts. A slice straight out of the oven is heavenly, with the flavors melting into my mouth. My favorite pumpkin bread mix is the one from Trader Joe’s, but there are some things I do to make this treat even tastier!

The most obvious enhancement is chocolate chips. I personally think they make everything better, and they pair perfectly with the pumpkin bread. Healthier options include adding dried cranberries, walnuts, or pecans. These can add some fruity and nutty flavors to the dessert and incorporate the perfect autumnal flavors.

Oatmeal Cream Pies

Oatmeal cream pies are one of the most delicious variations on the classic cookie. For this one, you need to pick up an oatmeal cookie mix. Replace the water in the recipe with milk for a creamier result, and to make it extra sweet, add a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

As for the cream cheese frosting, you’ll need eight ounces of cream cheese, one-half cup of butter, two teaspoons of vanilla extract, and four cups of powdered sugar. First, soften your cream cheese, then mix it with your butter and vanilla extract. Once that’s smooth, add your powdered sugar, and voila!

Spoon your frosting onto the bottom of a cookie, sandwich another cookie on top, and you have a delicious fall treat. You can also put this frosting on top of your pumpkin bread to make it even more delicious.

Cinnamon Rolls

Who doesn’t love cinnamon rolls? Unfortunately, making them from scratch is taxing, but I think the canned ones can be just as good. My favorite brand is Pillsbury, specifically the Grands, which are delicious every time, but there are some ways to bring these cinnamon rolls to the next level.

This recipe calls for two cans of cinnamon rolls to make sure you fill the whole baking dish. Most importantly, start by dousing the bottom of your baking dish with heavy cream. While the recipe calls for half a cup, you can adjust based on your preference.

After adding your heavy cream, sprinkle in one teaspoon of cinnamon, a fourth cup of brown sugar, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. This will make your rolls extra flavorful!

While your cinnamon rolls bake, you can also enhance the frosting. Pour the two packages into a bowl, add half a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon. Once your rolls are done, this frosting is going to melt right into them, making the most delectable fall treat, perfect to eat with your friends.

These are just a few of my favorite fall recipes! Being a college student has forced me to get creative with my baking, and these alternatives are just as delicious as making them from scratch without the time commitment or financial investment. Enjoy!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!