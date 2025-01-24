How I’m Prioritizing My Overall Wellness in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every New Year, millions of people set out to “reinvent themselves” by participating in a variety of resolutions ranging from “Dry January” to “75 Hard.” A quarter of them will quit by the end of the first week, and another half of them will fail by the end of the month. While plenty of New Year’s resolutions can be taken on with good intentions, more often, they involve extreme, usually unattainable self-improvement that centers on changing physical appearance or achieving weight loss goals. This pattern raises the question: Are these resolutions truly helping us, or are they perpetuating harmful cycles?

In 2024, around 48% of people set a New Year resolution related to fitness, 34% wanted to lose weight, and only 36% set a goal to improve mental health. Yet, out of all those who even chose to create a resolution, only 8% achieved it. This significant gap in intentions and success isn’t surprising, given the wildly unrealistic expectations people tend to set for themselves. The emphasis on physical transformation rather than holistic well-being can create an environment where many feel pressured to meet unattainable standards, leading to frustration, guilt, or a sense of failure.

In the age of social media, the concept of a “New Year’s resolution” has morphed into a justification for a continued diet culture and body image issues. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok often amplify messages that tie self-worth to physical transformation, pushing resolutions focused on weight loss or fitness as the ultimate markers of success.

This shift reinforces unrealistic beauty standards and prioritizes appearance over genuine well-being. This change is fundamentally altering how many people perceive and pursue true health and self-care. Instead of participating in a resolution rooted in physical transformation, this year offers the opportunity to create a more wellness-forward resolution.

There are plenty of meaningful, non-body-related goals to focus on that can promote personal growth and well-being. These resolutions could include practicing mindfulness, building stronger relationships with friends or loved ones, pursuing a new hobby, or dedicating time to mental health. Goals like these can promote a sense of fulfillment without tying success to appearance.

This year presents an opportunity to shift the focus toward setting goals rooted in genuine wellness and self-care, prioritizing mental and emotional health over societal expectations. The start of a new year presents a unique chance to shift our approach. Instead of succumbing to the cycle of resolutions that prioritize appearance, we can redefine success by centering on genuine wellness and self-care instead of going to the extreme in the name of “reinvention.”

By setting goals that support mental and emotional health, we can break free from the pressures of diet culture and focus on cultivating long-term, meaningful change. Ultimately, resolutions should empower us, not constrain us, allowing us to step into the new year with intention, balance, and a renewed sense of purpose.

This year, I want to improve my overall wellness and focus on my mental health. Keeping an open mindset is at the forefront of my goals for 2025.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!