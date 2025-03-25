Gym Routines You Don’t Need To Use Machines For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My New Year’s resolution always revolves around going to the gym, but this year I’ve actually managed to stick to it through March. I’ve always wanted to put some muscle on, but the gym is an intimidating place, which usually leaves me abandoning any workout plans I have by mid-January.

This year, however, I’ve tried a new tactic, and that’s staying away from the scariest part of the gym: the machines. While most machines are very easy to get the hang of and figure out on your own, there’s always the factor of the people around them. True, they give great results, but enjoying your workout is a big part of going to the gym, and you can’t do that with a frat boy staring at you to finish a set. Don’t even get me started on mansplaining workout technique; it’s the absolute worst!

I’ve been focusing my routines on free weights or equipment that doesn’t involve a machine to be used. I’ve found that these workouts are more user-friendly, accessible, and adaptable. Also, most gyms have separate rooms for these workouts, so all you have to do is grab a yoga mat and any equipment you need and get to it! Here are some of my go-to routines for a simple, fun workout — no machines necessary!

Arms and shoulders

This is an area I need the most improvement from, so I’ve done my fair share of research into the best free-weight workouts for toned arms and shoulders. There are a million different combinations of sets you can do for this, and I switch it up depending on the day.

Some of my favorite sets include bicep curls to shoulder presses, front and lateral raises, external rotations to hammer curls, and tricep kickbacks. One thing I do every day is called “around the world.” This set is the most brutal of all, but it’s definitely been effective for me so far, and I’ve even seen results pretty quickly from it.

legs

Leg workouts usually revolve around one thing: squats. While these can be effective for your legs and glutes if done right, adding extra weight is also great. However, they’re not very fun, in my opinion. Things like lunge-step-ups and split lunges are great alternatives that get you moving. Resistance bands are also a great way to engage your entire leg in a set.

core

The beauty of core workouts is that you don’t really need any equipment to have an effective set, all you need is your own body weight. Things like planks, shoulder taps, crunches, and sit-ups burn fast and engage your core. You may feel silly doing some of these sets, but just know that with the right form, they can work really well! I also love a medicine ball rotation; it’s simple but great.

full body

Want to engage your entire body in a workout? Try a combination of all of these! Also, many sets target multiple areas of the body at once, such as pushups, burpees, and mountain climbers. Get creative and find the combination that works best for you and your body!

cardio

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with cardio for years (I blame it on conditioning in school sports). However, I’m finding my love for it again, both in and out of the gym. I can’t quite brave running in the Florida heat and Tallahassee hills yet, but biking or even just walking is a great way to get some outdoor cardio.

There are even some ways to do this in the gym as well, although it may require some equipment like a treadmill or Stairmaster, but these are much easier to use than a weight machine. Just be warned, using the Stairmaster may prevent you from being able to walk upstairs the next day!

cooldown

While stretching to warm up is extremely important, cooling down is just as crucial. Everyone likes to try something different for a cooldown, but I’ve found my go-to: yoga. I often go back to my apartment for a more peaceful environment. From there, I simply put on a meditative yoga lesson, usually about five minutes long, and unwind from a workout.

Remember, the gym should be a place you feel safe and comfortable in, and choosing which workout to do can be a big part of that. Start easy, add weight and intensity as you go, and most importantly, have fun!

