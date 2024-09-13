3 Glute Exercises That Revolutionized My Gym Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Navigating the fitness world as a beginner can be intimidating. Setting foot in the weight room can seem like entering a terrifying new planet where huge buff bros roam around, and the machine instructions are unclear and confusing. Since I was a freshman at FSU, I’ve been trying to become a consistent gym girly, and in this article, I’ll impart some of the wisdom I’ve gathered regarding glute and leg gains.

In my experience, it’s important to not overwork yourself and always remember that any movement is positive! Fitness is a personal journey and not a competition. Using the machinery correctly is also essential to reduce strain or injury. Never be afraid to ask gym employees or those around you for help!

For me, the key to maintaining and growing any muscle group is having a consistent routine that allows you to feel energized while still being challenged. Here, I’m going to talk about some of the exercises that have allowed me to strengthen, tone, and grow my leg and glute muscles.

Hip abduction While this exercise might be a bit awkward to do when you’re not used to being in public gyms, don’t let it scare you away! Hip abduction exercises work the gluteus medius and minimus, the muscles around our outer hips. The hip abduction machine has been crucial in growing my muscles and including different ranges of motion in my routine. This machine allows for weights to be adjusted and can be more beginner-friendly since there are no weighted plates involved. Being able to adjust weights with more ease has made my gym journey a little bit more relaxed. Hip Thrust One of the more versatile exercises listed here, hip thrusts can be completed using your body weight without any equipment, or through a fitness machine that allows you to adjust the weight. This exercise primarily works the gluteus maximus and minimus while also working the quads and core. It’s an almost full-body exercise in one! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olesia Shevchuk (@olesia__shevchuk) Hip thrusts may seem like one of the more daunting glute-centric exercises, but in my experience, it’s been the one that’s given me the most visual progress. You also don’t have to be an extremely buff gym-fluencer to try a machine once you’re ready to start using it. Since hip thrusts can be hard to navigate and you don’t know how tired you’ll be, it’s extremely important to make sure you’re using the appropriate weights. Having a friend spot you can also be beneficial. elevated leg press Although one of the more complex exercises from this list, the elevated leg press has for sure been a personal game changer for me. It doesn’t surprise me that there’s almost always a wait to get on this machine at my gym. The elevated leg press machine works and targets most of the leg muscles from glutes to hamstrings. Since this machine involves weighted plates and different stop mechanics, having a friend spot you can help you stay safe and give you peace of mind.

These are my three leg and glute day essentials which have been transformative in keeping my gym routine challenging while still being enjoyable. Stay safe, swole, and always remember to have fun!

