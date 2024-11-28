5 Ways I Implement Self-Care as a Busy College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The end of the semester is almost here, and I can just barely taste freedom. It’s been a rollercoaster of tragic football games (looking at you, FSU), late-night studying, and exciting adventures with friends. However, it’s November, and I’m exhausted.

The truck of exams, assignments, and unnecessary discussion posts has hit me full force. I’m pushing myself to finish this semester strong, attempting to keep my sanity as intact as possible. With this in mind, here are a few ways I’ve implemented self-care as a busy college girl trying to stay afloat:

Prioritizing Rest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natural silk for your beauty & health (@katrinasilks) Growing up, my mom always emphasized the importance of getting eight hours of sleep. I didn’t take it seriously until I started feeling the effects of not doing so. It seemed like every time I googled ways to feel better, getting more sleep was always at the top of the list. I’ve tried and tested several different sleep combos. Six hours wasn’t enough; I was begging for a nap when 3 p.m. hit. Eight hours turned out to be ideal for me, but between late-night chats with roommates and early classes, it isn’t always attainable. Seven hours is definitely the sweet spot if I want to feel ready to take on the day. In my experience, whether it’s the full eight hours or even six, getting enough sleep that recharges the body is so important when balancing the chaos of college. I’ve realized that listening to my body and letting it rejuvenate when needed is best.

Skincare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐮𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐳🦋 (@illaalvarez) I’m convinced there’s no better feeling than freshly cleansed skin. I’ve begun to savor my morning and night skincare routine because of how refreshing it makes me feel. If my skin is clean, I’m basically ready to take on the world. I’m a big fan of Korean skincare products and have found the cleanser that works the best for me (thanks to the shelves of T.J.Maxx). College has taken a brutal toll on my under-eyes; dark spots and bags remain frequent visitors on my face, so under-eye masks have become a must. Popping them on for 10 minutes in the morning as I make my bed or sip my coffee is such a refresher. There’s something special about having a routine designed for me that makes me feel calm and ready for the day. I prioritize using products that work best for my skin and budget. I’ve found that giving myself those extra few minutes at the beginning and end of my day made a huge difference.

Staying Hydrated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Be Curated By S. | Owala | Polène | Calpak | The Horse | etc. (@becuratedbys) I have to admit, I often find myself dehydrated during the week. As I go about my day, I rarely think about drinking enough water to meet my body’s needs. A goal I set for myself is to go through at least two of my 20-ounce Owala water bottles each day. As someone who struggles to meet the daily water goal, this is something that feels attainable. I drink coffee more than anything, similar to most college students. While it does provide some source of hydration, I’ve been making a conscious effort to put water at the top of my drinks. Staying hydrated throughout the day has made me feel more energized and awake compared to when I was running solely on caffeine. Prioritizing water has been a small way I’ve taken care of my body this semester.

Movement for the Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MacroHabits w/ Hannah Pointer (@macro_habits) Whether it’s a quick at-home Pilates workout or a 20-minute walk around campus, getting my body moving keeps me feeling rejuvenated despite how busy my schedule is. Sometimes, it’s hard to get out of bed or work out after a long day. Feeling drained from social interaction and piles of homework can be overwhelming to the point where you just want to call it a night. Investing less than 30 minutes of my day to move my body has been making me feel uplifted in ways I didn’t expect. I’ve begun to love taking walks through campus, around Doak Campbell Stadium, or on a treadmill. Looking up a simple video for a yoga or Pilates workout has also been an easy option to get some movement in my day. Movement for the body doesn’t have to mean anything crazy. I don’t mean lifting extreme weights or going on a five-mile run. It can be little activities that get the endorphins flowing. In my experience, trying your best is all that matters, and every step counts!

Journaling