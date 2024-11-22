My Favorite Workouts Under 10 Minutes You Can Do Anywhere

It’s that point in the semester: crunch time. Exams are approaching. Work is draining — we’ve all been there. Life is hitting hard, and those grades are hitting even harder.
With such a busy schedule, it’s easy to find yourself drifting from the things you like to do, whether it be journaling or listening to music. The most important yet easily forgotten tip is to keep that body moving! As a college girly, it’s important for me to exercise and keep up with my sleeping schedule.
From my experience, exercising doesn’t have to be boring or straining. There are ways to get the body moving that you can enjoy and make a daily routine. Here are my top three exercises you can use anywhere to get that blood flowing without feeling like you just completed an intense one-on-one training:
Building a Positive Foundation
Before we start, let’s go over one of the most important rules: loving you! Something that helped me when I started working out was lessening my comparisons and focusing more on myself, my goals, and my patience.
In any exercise, I like to remember reaching goals is not a one-step process. It took mending my mind into positive thinking before starting and reminding myself social media isn’t real. I love Eleanor Mackenzie’s content because she shows “the real” behind all social media posts. Mackenzie likes to touch on the body, face, and mood. This is a good reminder for me not to pay too much attention to social media posts and instead focus more on my own goals.
EXERCISES
- Build That Core
-
For the girls that move on a tight schedule, this is a great option. You can get rid of belly fat with a ten-minute ab workout that you can do anywhere. Yes! I said ten minutes. Social media influencer and Pilates coach Maia Henry put together a quick, effective ab workout anyone can do.
Her routine starts with mountain climbers for one minute, then a rocking plank for one minute. She switches it up with reverse crunches for a minute, then bicycle crunches. She combines the last minutes with leg lifts and Pilates movements. These workouts are designed to get that core tight and defined, but remember, everyone’s progress looks different! So, don’t feel discouraged if you don’t see immediate results.
- Arm Day
-
Arm day focuses on toning your arms and building muscle. This short video from Gisselle Giron teaches you quick arm workouts with no equipment needed!
She puts together five steps to rock your arm day. The workouts include pushups, plank to elbows, and shoulder taps that feel quick yet intense. The burn I felt when completing this workout made it feel effective to me!
- Leg Day
-
This is my personal favorite, and the ability to do leg days without equipment is that easy! Maia Henry puts together another ten-minute easy, quick workout for leg day.
She does a combination of lunges, squats, split squats, sumo squats, you name it. Was I the only one who didn’t know there were so many different forms of squats? I think this workout routine is a must-try because she killed it!
Making workouts fun
Now that I’ve shared three quick and easy workout routines you can do anywhere, let’s dive into how I make them fun. First off, everything is better with music to me. Go ahead and create that workout playlist with your favorite tunes. I like to throw in some pop with a mix of R&B.
You can also bring a friend! A strenuous activity like this can be so much more entertaining with a friend by your side. You can both keep each other accountable and motivate one another. Afterward, you can even turn it into a fun picnic workout date or hang out. Grab a blanket, get your favorite fruit and healthy snacks, take a speaker, and head down to Landis. From there, you can enjoy snacks, music, and conversation, ending with a fun workout.
Incorporating these workouts throughout my week has improved my mental and physical health. Switching it up occasionally or changing locations can make it even more engaging! Which workouts will you try?
