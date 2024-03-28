My 5 Skincare Must-Haves as Someone Who Was Never Into Skincare

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve never been a big skincare girlie, but after getting TikTok after TikTok about different products I had to try, I started thinking I should buy some. My skin never breaks out too much, so I didn’t know where to start or what brands were the best. I asked around to my friends to try to find top products, but everyone had different routines. Soon enough, I found some skincare I love and (try to) use every day! Here are some of my must-haves that work for me.

Neutrogena’s HydroBoost Water Cream I use this water cream every single morning when I wake up! It’s super great to hydrate my skin in the morning and just feels so moisturizing. Its main ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which helps my skin maintain moisture deep below its barrier. This cream is also oil-free, so it doesn’t clog my pores. I can wear it alone or put makeup on it. First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Aid Beauty (@firstaidbeauty) I use this cream every night before I go to sleep. The Ultra Repair Cream helps me a lot since my skin is naturally dry. It’s recommended for dry, distressed skin and eczema since it strengthens the skin barrier and speeds up skin renewal. After a long day, the Ultra Repair Cream is just what I need, and it helps my face recover and feel refreshed. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops I love using these dew drops on my face, and I love the smell! These dew drops give my face a natural, dewy, and glowy look and they just feel so great on my skin! I like that I can use them as a highlighting serum before my moisturizer, or I can use them to add a glossy finish to my look. The more products I find from Glow Recipe, the more I fall in love with them! La Roche Posay’s Purifying Foaming Cleanser View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Roche-Posay USA (@larocheposayusa) I love how this cleanser feels on my face! It’s so smooth and truly makes me feel so clean. It’s been so hard for me to find a cleanser I like that doesn’t irritate my face, but this is the one! It’s formulated with thermal spring water and ceramide 3, which helps maintain your skin’s natural moisture and pH. Tatcha’s The Essence I am a huge Tatcha fan! Although it can be on the more expensive side, it truly is the best brand for skincare I have encountered. Tatcha products are filled with natural Japanese ingredients, and The Essence is one of my favorite products by them! It’s a skincare-boosting serum that helps hydrate and soften skin. I’d recommend Tatcha all day, every day!

Although I’m no skincare professional, I hope you can look into some of my go-to products! There are so many products to choose from, and I must admit TikTok can be the place to look. I’m happy with my current skincare routine and am always looking for more recommendations!

