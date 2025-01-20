3 Ways I Stay Active When It’s Cold Outside

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the temperature dropping, the sun setting early, and brand-new classes to get used to, getting in a workout or staying active can almost be impossible to do.

While Florida is known for being the sunshine state, Tallahassee — in the winter — is most definitely not a walk in the park. Luckily, there are many activities and things you can do to stay active in the winter. Here are a few of my favorite ways to stay active:

Going to the gym View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec) The cold, windy weather during the winter season takes away my ability to go on runs and walks outside, so I need to come up with alternatives, one being the gym. While the gym doesn’t give me the fresh air and scenery I get by being outside, it’s still a great alternative for me to stay warm and active. The gym also gives me more options for working out, such as the treadmill, the stairmaster, the elliptical, and weights. All the different machines and the people working out in the gym help me to feel motivated to work out even in the cold weather. It also helps that my college campus has a great gym with all the amenities I could possibly need! Walking to Class View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Berk (@sophia.berk) My least favorite part of the spring semester is the first couple of months of cold, windy weather and having to walk outside to get to all my classes. The silver lining to this is that it’s a great way to get me up and moving instead of just staying in my warm apartment. While thinking about the walk can be dreadful and make me want to cover up and crawl back into bed; once I put on a cute outfit layered with warm jackets, going outside doesn’t seem as bad. I just remind myself that it’s better to be cold than to be a sweaty mess walking and getting to class. Just Dance Parties View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina | Just Dance (@thefairydina) If staying active means hanging out with my friends and going on a nostalgia trip, then by all means, it’s the best option! Personally, going outside can seem like a chore because getting up and layering up is always necessary so as not to freeze. Playing Just Dance is a great option since I don’t even have to have the game! Almost all of the dances are available on YouTube, so all I have to do is gather up some friends or do it solo while I choose my favorite songs to dance to. This is my favorite option to stay active during the cold weather since it doesn’t require me to leave my place. I can have all of my friends over, and I love dancing!

The winter can be really hard to keep up with, especially staying active and having a proper routine, but these are a few ways I have some form of physical activity to keep me up and around. Everyone’s preferences are unique, and these are just my personal favorites!

