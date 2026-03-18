The Gym Playlist That Actually Motivates Me To Work Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, the gym is already part of my routine. I love a matching set, having a protein shake, and of course, working out. Even though I like the gym, my motivation isn’t the same every day. Some days, the energy is already there, but other days I need something to flip the switch. That “something,” for me, is music.

Especially on days when I’m not in a structured class like pilates, barre, or yoga, and I’m just moving between machines or working out at my own pace, my playlist basically sets the tone for my entire workout. Without it, the energy of my workout feels off. With it, everything flows a lot better.

The Warm-Up: Easing Into It

I’ve come to learn that the first few songs matter more than you think. If the playlist starts too aggressively, it feels forced. If it’s too slow, the workout never really gets going.

That said, I usually start with songs that have a steady rhythm but aren’t anything too chaotic. Songs like “Tú Foto” by Ozuna or “LUNA” by Feid are upbeat enough while I walk on the treadmill or during the first few warm-up exercises, but not so intense that it feels like the workout peaked before it even started.

The Energy Shift

Once the workout actually gets going, the playlist has to shift with it. This is the part where the songs are louder, faster, and have a little more oomph.

Artists like KAROL G, Rauw Alejandro, and Plan B dominate this section with songs such as “OJOS FERRARI,” “Lokera,” and “Guatauba” for how well they automatically push the pace, and before I know it, the treadmill speed creeps up, or the rest between my sets gets shorter without really thinking about it.

The Pop/EDM Boost

At some point, because I can’t help myself, I have to mix in pop or electronic songs. The beats are consistent, the tempo stays high, and the songs just feel designed to keep momentum going.

That’s where artists like Charli xcx, Rihanna, and Ke$ha come in. Songs like “Guess,” “Breakin’ Dishes,” and “We R Who We R” always do it for me, even if they’re technically considered party songs.

The Cool-Down Songs



By the end of the workout, my focus shifts from pushing through sets to stretching, cooling down, and getting ready to leave the gym. This is where slightly slower, melodic songs work best — enough rhythm to keep me moving, but calm enough to help me unwind.

Songs like “Jaded” by Drake, “Out of Time” by The Weeknd, and “Kiss of Life” by Sade keep the tempo gentle while still keeping me engaged, perfect for rolling out tight muscles, doing a few final stretches, and mentally closing the workout before heading out.

Why the Playlist Actually Matters

The funny thing about gym playlists is that they seem trivial until you try working out without one.

Music changes the pacing of everything. It shortens rest time without noticing, pushes you when you’re doing cardio, and, if there’s a good enough variation of songs, it makes workouts feel less repetitive.

On days when motivation isn’t there automatically, pressing play usually fixes it pretty quickly.

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