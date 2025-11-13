I Tried These FSU Fitness Classes and You Should Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, the idea of going to the FSU Leach Recreation Center for a workout with minimal gym experience is pretty intimidating. Not only does it always seem to be flooded with people, but there’s also the anxiety that comes with not knowing how or the most effective way to use the equipment. The StairMaster was my gym go-to for the longest time, but since discovering FSU’s free fitness classes, I’ve found other ways to get in an effective workout.

By going to FSU’s Campus Rec website, you’ll see many fitness class options. You might notice there are so many, you could struggle to pick just one. There are classes for Zumba, mat Pilates, yoga, core and body workouts, and more. If you can’t attend one class due to scheduling conflicts, you’ll have no problem finding other times. Different instructors also teach most classes, so if you don’t like the structure of one session, you can always try another.

You can sign up for these classes by going to Rec Connect and selecting fitness classes. Signups open 25 hours in advance, and because some classes fill up much faster than others, I recommend setting a reminder on your phone so you can reserve yourself a spot quickly. If you can’t get in, then no worries! Each class has a waitlist you can join, and you’ll receive an email notification if a spot opens up. Most times, you can also still show up to the class even if you’re on the waitlist, since it’s not uncommon for people to skip it the day of.

In an effort to kick-start my own fitness journey, I tried out several of these classes to see how they were. Here’s what I have to say about some of the fitness classes being offered:

Spin 45

This class uses stationary indoor cycling bikes to give your lower body an intense workout. Throughout the course of the class, I went through patterned sitting and standing motions designed to target specific muscles in my legs. There’s also the option to consistently adjust the bike’s resistance levels to cater to the intensity of the ride to your needs, whether that be a harder workout or a more leisurely pace.

Each bike is reset to a default position at the end of every session, so I recommend showing up about 10 minutes early to have plenty of time to situate the bike to your body. If you’re uncertain about how to do this, ask your instructor, and they’ll be more than happy to assist. From my experience, that bicycle seat will feel uncomfortable if you’re not used to sitting on one for periods of time.

Spin is also a great place if you enjoy using music to fuel your workouts. The instructors come up with their own playlists and match the movements of the ride to each song. Most instructors even have themed days for their classes. Some instructors have spin Instagram accounts where they post updates.

Vinyasa Yoga

FSU Recreation offers a variety of yoga classes, but vinyasa is my favorite. This class uses fluid movements to warm up the body before transitioning to other postures that’ll make your muscles put in effort. It’s very beginner-friendly and even helped me to touch my toes in a stretch for the first time in years.

Not only do you exercise your body, but in vinyasa yoga, you also learn to focus your mind. With the help of soothing music and your instructor’s gentle guidance, your thoughts drift away from everything beyond your presence on the mat. This escape is something I look forward to each week and is a big reason my name keeps appearing on the sign-up sheet.

Kickboxing 45

As the name suggests, this class uses martial arts techniques in a choreographed manner to create a high-energy workout. You’re walked through each movement before using them in unique combos to the beat of music. Kickboxing is a great option if you want to have fun while exercising, and I always leave feeling stronger in body and happier in mood.

When performing sudden movements like kicking and punching, practicing the correct form is important to prevent injury. This is where the class instructor, Jam, steps in to not only look out for your safety but also to motivate you with his positive energy. He puts in the effort to ensure each participant feels welcome and has a good experience, and his passion for the class is evident in the way he teaches it.

Kickboxing was a step outside of my comfort zone, and it took some time before I felt confident in my movements instead of timid and unsure. Once I overcame my uncertainty, this class quickly became a source of empowerment. With each punch, I regained control of my body, and every kick released the stress I’d been holding on to. I started going because I wanted to try something new, but now I keep going because of the way it makes me feel.

Total Body

This workout is designed to target arms, legs, and abs. It uses weights to strengthen the various muscles within these groups, and my body was buzzing afterwards from the intensity of it all. The instructor was amazing at giving us breaks between each exercise to give our muscles some rest, but that didn’t prevent me from still feeling sore the next day.

It was hard for me to imagine how successful a workout might be if it’s sharing time between so many muscles, but the effort this class required proved to me that this isn’t the case. With consistency, I feel that I could definitely start to notice a difference in my body from these exercises, and it’s exciting to think about how FSU students get such a service for free.

Mat Pilates

Of all the classes I took, this one felt the hardest and least catered towards beginners. Similar to Total Body, we were led through different exercises targeting legs, arms, and abs. The workout was very fast-paced, leaving little time for rest between each movement. Its difficulty only made the exercise feel more effective, though, and the upbeat playlist helped motivate me to keep going.

This class was the only one that had me struggling to keep up. The individual exercises weren’t too hard, but doing them back-to-back with no downtime was a bit too much for me. I definitely think that it would become easier with more experience, but at that moment, I felt like I wasn’t at the same level as all the girls beside me. Despite this, I didn’t feel judged for not being as fluid in my movements, and the encouragement of my instructor gave me some positivity to focus on.

Whether you’re doing a more relaxing workout like yoga or something exerting like spin, it’s important that you bring a water bottle with you to hydrate during any fitness class. Thanks to FSU’s recreation centers, you have many options for what your next workout might look like, and why limit yourself to one when you can try them all!

