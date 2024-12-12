This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Trust me, I never thought I’d be a podcast girlie. I mean, what’s the point of listening to people talk when I can trade stories with my friends or watch my favorite influencers’ “Get Ready with Me” videos on TikTok or YouTube? I don’t need to listen to people talk for an hour or more. So, what changed?

I discovered Call Her Daddy when I was 16. I was obsessed with Alex Cooper and her then-co-host, Sofia Franklyn. Their friendship was everything I wanted and dreamed of: living in the city and having crazy stories and adventures. Call Her Daddy has supported and followed me through everything from studying for IB finals (if you know, you know) to driving four hours to and from Tallahassee.

Podcasts have unlocked a whole other world for me, whether that be helping me lock in at school, reconnecting with my favorite influencers from when I was younger (shoutout to LaurDIY, Alisha Marie, and Remi Cruz fans), or even just learning about my favorite celebrities. Here are five podcasts that are for the girls and need to be saved and downloaded wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Cancelled View this post on Instagram A post shared by tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) This has been my absolute obsession lately. Tana Mongeau’s vulnerability about her self-growth and sobriety journey, combined with her and Brooke Schofield’s friendship, pop culture hot takes, and crazy Hollywood and influencer stories, is the recipe for a very entertaining podcast. I’m sure we can all agree that Mongeau has lived a million lives, and it’s so fascinating to listen to her reflect on this in conjunction with Schofield’s perspective. Schofield is relatively new to the industry and is still very much growing. Another one of my favorite parts of Cancelled is that Trisha Paytas is often a guest on the podcast, and I love the three of them together! The banter and the funny stories give me everything. I always love a Malibu and Elvis update too. The podcast is appropriately named as both influencers have had their fair share of being canceled, so be prepared for hot takes and plot twists. Overall, I love this podcast and the love these women have for each other. Pretty basic Alisha Marie raised me between the years of 2015 and 2019. Her back-to-school videos, lookbooks, skits, and iconic collaborations were everything to me. I also discovered some of my favorite YouTubers through her as well, including her co-host, Remi Cruz. I first listened to Pretty Basic when the iconic YouTube duo had High School Musical star and Disney celebrity Ashley Tisdale on. She talked about all things her career and promoted her body care product line, Frenshe. And yes, I did go out and buy a Frenshe body mist and gifted my sister Frenshe for Christmas. I’ve been an avid listener since following the influencers through their lives, from learning how to transition from YouTube to TikTok, Remi getting engaged, and them getting involved in crazy Los Angeles parties with drunken adventures. An absolute must-listen if you’re looking to catch up with the influencers who raised us! Match Made in Manhattan View this post on Instagram A post shared by match made in manhattan (@matchmadepodcast) This podcast stars Katy Bellotte, Colbie Cassidy, and Adam Harrison, three young adults and professionals living in New York City and frankly living my dream life. The three of them recount fun dates, what it’s like to live in New York City, and the opportunities they experience through their jobs. If you’re looking for something fun and authentic from a micro-influencer perspective, these three are for you! Call Her Daddy This list would not be complete if I didn’t include my queen, Alex Cooper. Call Her Daddy was where it all started for me and why I adore podcasts today. Cooper’s content looks a little different today than when she first started, but we love and adore her even more for it. She brings celebrities on who never talk to anyone. Cooper has been able to master the balance of having fun and making her guests comfortable while asking relevant and authentic questions that keep the audience engaged and the celebrity respected. She has also brought on professionals such as a therapist and a gynecologist to answer all of us girls’ burning questions that we may be embarrassed to ask about. If you’re just starting out with podcasts, I recommend Call Her Daddy as a starting place. Hot Mess View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Mess with Alix Earle (@hotmess) Alix Earle is one influencer I can’t get enough of, and I’m obsessed with her podcast. I love how she talks about everything from growing up and family struggles to going to the University of Miami, to what it was like to grow in fame, and more. I love it when she has guests on, from her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, or “NFL Man,” to her sister, Ashtin Earle. Her brutal honesty and funny stories are so engaging. Alix Earle has been relevant in the last year or two, so her starting a podcast just makes sense, and even better, it’s through Alex Cooper’s network, Unwell. It’s a must-listen for any young adult or girl in college.

These are some of my favorite podcasts, and I hope you’ll like them, too. Happy listening!

