Trisha Paytas Had Her Second Baby & People Are Wondering If King Charles Is OK

ICYMI, YouTuber and social media sensation Trisha Paytas welcomed a second baby girl named Elvis, on Friday, May 24. Paytas announced the birth of her baby on Instagram, captioning the post, “proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24.” In the post, both Paytas and Elvis are pictured wearing matching pink and white polka dot outfits. Other pictures in the post included Paytas’ husband, Moses Hacmon, and Elvis’ big sister Malibu as they were introduced r for the first time.

On November 21, Paytas announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a picture with her husband, Hacmon, and daughter Malibu. In the picture, Paytas is holding a series of sonogram photos. She captioned the post, “Thankful Baby #2 coming May 2024.” Paytas also revealed on her podcast Just Trish that she was expecting a girl and even posted a gender reveal on Instagram.

Regardless of the sex, Paytas shared that the name of her child would be Elvis. When discussing baby names on her Just Trish podcast, Paytas said, “I love all names, I think they’re so cute, but I’ve always manifested Malibu and Elvis.”

When Paytas discovered she was pregnant with Elvis, she revealed on her Just Trish podcast that it came as a surprise. Paytas shared that when she took a pregnancy test during doctor’s visit two weeks prior, it was negative. Paytas has also vulnerably shared her struggles with pregnancy. “I did not think I was going to get pregnant,” she admitted on her podcast. “It’s just really hard for us to get pregnant. We’d try, try, try every single day and then it doesn’t happen.” After taking another test five weeks after her doctor’s visit, it was positive.

Since Paytas announced the birth of her second child, fans have been losing their minds on X (formerly known as Twitter) since both of her pregnancies coincided with Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, respectively.

if i had a nickel for every time trisha paytas’ baby coincided with the downfall of the royal family id have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice pic.twitter.com/EjtXRcc7zL — fran ✧ (@thicksku11) February 5, 2024

When Paytas gave birth to Malibu Barbie in 2022, fans were convinced the baby was the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II.

you’re laughing. queen elizabeth is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing. — angie 🐬🫧 (@ih8petewentz) September 8, 2022

Now, fans are hilariously tweeting about the “Prophecy” being fulfilled with the birth of Paytas’ second child.

someone check on king charles baby elvis has been born — gray🦕 MET DAN?! (@GrayIsNotEmo) June 3, 2024

King Charles walking about Buckingham Palace today knowing Trisha Paytas had her babypic.twitter.com/hEDgHsC2S2 — T (@teewatterss) June 4, 2024

Despite the rebirth of this meme, it seems as though the adorable Paytas-Hacmon family is now finally complete. Congrats Trisha!