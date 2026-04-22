3 Ways I Maintain My Routine During Finals Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no debate that finals season is universally known as the worst weeks known to man, and this is no exception at FSU. With assignments piling up and test dates looming closer, it seems to become harder and harder to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay on track with routines.

As I’m entering my junior year, I have learned a lot through four semesters of finals. It’s not easy, but there are a few things every semester that I try to hang on to when the workload seems overwhelming.

Quick Meals Making quick and effortless meals really helps reduce stress and allows me to focus on studying as much as possible, while the food is still healthy for my body and mind. Foods that are quick to heat in the microwave have become crucial in my finals-season “survival” mode. A few staples have been Whole Foods’ pre-made meals that are quick and easy, but don’t require me to compromise on my health goals. Another staple of mine is yogurt bowls with FAGE yogurt and berries for breakfast or lunch. My last go-to is Magic Spoon Cereal, specifically the fruit-flavored Cheerios, when I’m feeling extra lazy and just need a quick snack and still want to hit my protein goals. Finding foods that you enjoy, and are healthy, but most importantly, quick, can help to stay on track with your health goals while still prioritizing your studies. Movement @avawillettt This has been the BEST time saver during finals!! Still moving my body while not cutting into study time>>> Sign up for free today with the link in my bio!! Thanks @Alo Moves 🤍 #AloMovesPartner #utaustin #texaslonghorns #austintexas #healthandfitness #easyworkout #healthyliving ♬ Walking Around – Instrumental Version – Eldar Kedem A non-negotiable for me is some form of movement daily, whether that’s a 20-minute walk during my study break or fitting in an hour at the gym. Working out for me is incredibly crucial, especially during finals, because it not only helps me feel like the day still belongs to me (not just my studies), but it also helps me to reset my brain and focus better when I come back to studying or completing homework. Movement also helps me to feel a lot more grounded and like I’m still staying on track with my fitness goals, even when they can’t be a priority or aren’t as lengthy as my workouts were before finals. I’ve definitely learned to be more realistic with myself when finals season rolls around and have learned that even though I might not hit all of my fitness or productivity goals for that week, I can at least maintain a baseline of healthy habits like movement and sleep, which still help me to feel my best and push me forward. Social Time I know it’s easier said than done, but staying connected to friends and family during finals is incredibly important for my mental health. This might look a little different — it might not be long dinners with friends or hour-long phone calls with my family. However, taking the time each day to quickly check in, see friends during mealtimes, or work out together helps me to feel like I’m not neglecting my personal life and helps regulate stress.

I have a strong tendency to isolate myself during finals, but keeping these things a priority helps incredibly with staying positive and mentally healthy during finals. Finals season will rarely feel easy, but it doesn’t have to completely derail your well-being.

Over time, I’ve learned that it’s less about doing everything perfectly and more about holding onto the habits that keep you grounded. Even small choices like quick nourishing meals, a short walk, or a quick check-in with a friend can make a big difference in how you feel and perform during finals season.

At the end of the day, taking care of yourself is what truly helps you show up as your best, even during the most stressful weeks of the semester.

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