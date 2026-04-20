Your Finals Study Spot Based on Your FSU Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With finals lurking around the corner like a stomachache after Taco Bell at 2 a.m., I thought it would be fun to give each FSU residence hall a designated finals study spot. Whether this gives you and your friends a laugh or new study spot ideas, it’s sure to bring some light to the darkness that’s finals season.

Azalea & Magnolia – Catalina Café

These are the newest, cleanest dorms, so they match a modern, aesthetic café. Catalina is calm, bright, and structured, which is perfect for students living in the Business Living-Learning Community (LLC), or for those who like organized, focused studying.

Jennie Murphree – Landis Green

Jennie Murphree is quiet, traditional, and has a very focused environment. Located near Landis Green, Jennie Murphree is central and houses some honors students as well. That being said, I feel like the students would benefit from some chill studying during golden hour on Landis.

Landis – Dirac Library

Speaking of Landis, the honors hall, it only makes sense that they would be paired with the science library, Dirac. Being a quiet, calm library meant for serious studying and locking in (compared to the “performative” Strozier), it only makes sense that the honors students would thrive in this very serious environment.

Ragans & Traditions – Midtown Reader

These are apartment-style dorms, meaning more independence and self-directed living. Midtown Reader is quiet, intellectual, and off-campus. This is perfect for upperclassmen who are feeling like they need to get off campus.

Rogers & McCollum – Patchwork Coffee

These are also apartment-style but slightly more relaxed. Patchwork is cozy, aesthetic, and slow-paced, which is great for channeling your inner Rory Gilmore and studying for hours.

Broward – Strozier Library

Broward is one of the most traditional freshman dorms, making Strozier the perfect fit because it’s the main study hub.

Gilchrist – Einstein bros. Bagels

Gilchrist is central and convenient but not overly loud. This reminds me of Einstein Bros. because it’s also central and perfect for quick, efficient, and casual studying. Who doesn’t love bagels and people watching while studying?

Reynolds – Thagard Building

Reynolds is academically focused and close to major academic buildings. Thagard is also close to major academic buildings and extends their hours during finals, making it the perfect spot for academically focused students.

Dorman & Deviney – Student Union

These are two of the most social freshman dorms on campus, so the Student Union is the perfect fit! There’s always people around, with food, movement, and piano playing as background noise. It’s the perfect place to study with your friends and not have to worry about being quiet.

Bryan – 1851 Dining hall

Bryan is the oldest residence hall at FSU. This makes 1851 the perfect fit because it’s named after the year FSU was chartered: 1851.

Wildwood – Academic Center of Excellence (ACE)

Wildwood is newer, quieter, and a bit removed from the center of campus. ACE has structured academic support, the best study rooms, and is always very quiet. This makes Wildwood and ACE the perfect pair.

Cawthon – Dodd Hall

Cawthon has a creative, artsy vibe and is home to the Music LLC. Dodd Hall is quiet, whimsical, and perfect for creative, deep thinking.

DeGraff – Mugshots Coffee

DeGraff has a classic suite-style with a very typical college dorm feel. Mugshots matches that relaxed, social, coffee shop vibe where people study and also hang out.

Salley – Olive Garden

Now this one may seem random, but it seems like a fun place to try. Olive Garden has unlimited breadsticks, a quiet atmosphere, and is off campus. This is perfect for Salley because it’s isolated, and I’m sure the residents get hungry because they’re right next to the smaller of the two dining halls, Seminole Cafe. I’ll definitely be giving an Olive Garden study session a try at some point in my college career, and you should too.

Finals season is a stressful time, but finding a place to study shouldn’t be one of those stressors. While you’re cramming for your next exam, change up the pace and give one of these a try.

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