Can’t-Miss Organizations and Events During the Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the fall semester wraps up, FSU’s campus has seen an incredible lineup of events this year. And while football games and bar scenes often steal the spotlight, many organizations are gearing up to host a variety of fun events this Spring.

Askew Student Life Center

The Askew Student Life Center, better known as the ASLC, is a hub for student entertainment. The ASLC offers spaces for many student activities, like the Student Life Cinema (SLC), Paint-A-Pot, and the newly renovated Student Gaming Lounge.

Their cinema screens a wide variety of films, including recent blockbusters like Wicked, documentaries, indie films, classic movies, and more, with multiple showings a week. And the best part? Admission is free to students with a valid FSU ID!

Club Downunder

Club Downunder, also known as CDU, is a performance and event venue hosted on the FSU campus! CDU currently has a space at the lower level of the Student Union, but they also hold events in the SLC, The Moon, and sometimes even the Civic Center. They feature many different types of entertainment, from carnivals to bingo nights, thrift swaps, and a variety of other experiences.

In the past, they have presented many notable acts, such as indie artist Role Model and Saturday Night Live‘s Marcello Hernandez. For more information on CDU at FSU, be sure to check out their Instagram.

The Leach

The Leach, FSU’s on-campus gym, is much more than just a workout area; it is a center for fitness and recreation that not only features an indoor track, three basketball courts, and even a spa, making it a versatile space for everyone! Students can also choose between various classes and training to take, like yoga, cycling, and total body sculpting.

Recently, the Leach expanded its offerings by converting some tennis courts for pickleball, allowing students to rent rackets and play with friends.

The Student Union

The FSU Student Union is the heart of campus life, and while it just celebrated its 60th anniversary, the newly constructed building has only been open for two years. The Union houses a variety of attractions inside, including the Art Center, Bowling and Billiards, and a venue space for Club Downunder (CDU).

As a hub of activity, the Union offers multiple dining options, student organization offices, and rentable gathering spaces. Throughout the year, the Union collaborates with various groups to host events inside and on the scenic Union Green.

Miscellaneous Spring Events

Spring at FSU offers a variety of exciting events and opportunities beyond the usual campus activities. Here are a few more highlights to look forward to!

Spring Football Game

Every spring, FSU football fans get a sneak peek at the team’s progress during the Garnet and Gold scrimmage. This preseason showcase lets fans get excited about the upcoming football season with a weekend filled with tailgates and Seminole Spirit.

FSU Day at the Capitol

Located here in Tallahassee, FSU provides unique opportunities to get involved in local and state government. Each spring marks the beginning of the 60-day Legislative Session for the Florida Senate and House of Representatives. These sessions and committee meetings are open to the public, which is a great chance to get a better understanding of the legislative process.

Additionally, there are many themed days celebrated at the Capitol as well, often with food, live music, and giveaway items. Notable celebrations include Miami-Dade Day, featuring a massive paella dish cooked in the courtyard, and Key West Day, with Jimmy Buffet music and key lime pies throughout the halls.

Among these celebrations, FSU Day at the Capitol stands out as a must-attend for students. With the Marching Chiefs performing, cheerleaders getting spirited, and campus organizations showcasing their work, this event is a great way to show your Seminole pride while visiting the State Capitol.

Spring Sporting Events

If you’re missing football season, check out some of FSU’s spring sports! FSU has many sports that compete in the spring, like baseball, softball, golf, and tennis. Watching these teams play is a great chance to enjoy the beautiful weather while supporting the Noles! One of the best deals this spring season is $2 Tuesdays for FSU baseball, which allows students to support their team while enjoying $2 hotdogs and beer every Tuesday game.

Philanthropy Events

Philanthropy events are a hallmark of FSU’s vibrant Greek life, showcasing students’ commitment to giving back. Each semester, sororities and fraternities host various fun events to support their philanthropic causes. From dunk tanks and fun runs to carnivals, these activities allow students to get involved while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Music Recitals

FSU has a well-known music program that offers a range of programs, including music performance, education, and more. With five recital spaces, students can put on numerous performance opportunities, from recitals and ensemble productions to opera roles. Throughout the year, the college hosts a variety of recitals and concerts for students and community members to enjoy. More information on their events can be found on their website.

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is a staple in the Tallahassee community, bringing various forms of entertainment to the city annually. This multipurpose arena serves as a center for community gatherings and major performances.

While they collaborate with FSU to host the Homecoming concert, basketball games, and more, the Civic Center also partners with private organizations to welcome various performers and shows. Some notable acts include the Harlem Globetrotters, Lil Wayne, Monster Truck shows, and stand-up events.

As Tallahassee’s premier event space, the Civic Center is a must-visit destination for exciting performances for the whole community. For more information on their events, check out their website.

With an impressive lineup of events planned for the spring semester, FSU and the Tallahassee community offer many opportunities for fun activities. Whether you’re into sports, music, or unique experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this spring!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!