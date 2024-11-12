How the SLC Became My Favorite Campus Spot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I finally went to the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) for the first time a few weeks ago, and I haven’t stopped going since. The official FSU Student Life Cinema (SLC) offers a wide variety of movie showings, games, and other events for students every week. It’s a fun, accessible resource students should take advantage of more often. The ASLC quickly becomes a go-to for first-time visitors, and every screening gathers a sizeable crowd of FSU students.

Located on campus, the ASLC hosts free events for all students with a valid FSUID, making it perfect for a relaxed hangout. As a film lover living on campus, it’s convenient to walk from my dorm to watch movies and eat delicious popcorn without spending money. Before each screening, they always do a quick contest between a few audience members who volunteer to compete for prizes like posters. Moreover, they often show funny edits and memes about the movie before it starts, like the Glen Powell TikTok edits shown before Twisters.

My favorite thing about the theater is its weekly selection of movies — they never disappoint! I’ve had a lot of fun rewatching some of my all-time favorites like The Devil Wears Prada and the horror classic Scream. I can finally watch them on a big screen rather than the usual computer or phone screen.

I’ve also been able to cross off movies from my watchlist, such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Interview with the Vampire. The ASLC calendar always has interesting picks that I look forward to watching every week.

Of all these nights, the Brokeback Mountain screening was my favorite experience, as they hosted a western-themed drag show before the movie. The performances were incredibly fun, and I was shocked to learn that the performers were all amateurs and that, for most, it was their first-ever show. I was amazed at their professionalism and the energy they brought to the night. Since they held two events in a row, we got some free food in between!

The ASLC often exhibits newer releases. This Tuesday, Nov. 12, they’re hosting an advanced screening of Wicked prior to its official release on Nov. 22. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the screening starts at 7 p.m. I’d recommend getting there early to save your spot! This is a highly anticipated showing, so the theater is expected to fill up quickly, even on a weekday.

The unique differences and thought-out details at the ASLC make it more entertaining than regular movie theaters. You can’t have pre-show fun, rewatch old movies, or watch early screenings of unreleased movies, all for free, anywhere else. You can stay updated on their lineups by checking their Instagram profile and website. Don’t miss out on the fun!

