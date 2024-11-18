The FSU College of Music Presents Seasonal Celebration and PRISM for the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The holiday season is such a magical time of year, and one of its biggest pleasures is music. Seriously, putting on my Christmas playlist in mid-November gives me the biggest serotonin boost ever. As a music major, my love for holiday music is fueled by the music I get to perform in my ensembles around this time of year.

Here at FSU, we have an amazing College of Music that brings some spectacular annual holiday concerts. The two biggest holiday concerts on campus are Seasonal Celebration and PRISM. This is your sign to put these concerts on your calendar and launch into the Christmas season with us!

Seasonal Celebration

The FSU choral department puts on a seasonal celebration where FSU houses seven incredible choral ensembles who all get a chance to shine on stage in Ruby Diamond Auditorium. The members of FSU’s chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) turn Ruby Diamond into a dazzling holiday paradise through their lavish decorations.

Each choir sings about two to three pieces, with each song highlighting the group’s unique talents and style. This year’s concert features a variety of musical selections that scream diversity and musicality. The gospel choir will do a traditional carol but with some added flair and momentum. Vocal jazz will be doing some catchy, pop-sounding arrangements of Christmas hits you’ve heard on the radio.

Levana, the soprano-alto choir at FSU, will perform gorgeous traditional chorale tunes, as well as a song that features a rap solo; if you’re intrigued, come out to experience it yourself. University Singers will perform a stunning winter piece that features several soloists. The concert is rounded out by an opening and a closing piece that all of the choirs sing together, which truly exemplifies the beautiful, harmonious community spirit of the choirs here at FSU.

Seasonal Celebration is a very special concert for FSU choirs because it’s the only concert we do altogether during the school year. It’s a great way to relax during a stressful week of finals preparations, as well as experience something new and heartwarming. Tickets are quite inexpensive for students and can be bought in advance or at the door.

PRISM

PRISM is a long-standing tradition here at FSU. All the bands and several chamber groups perform in this week-long concert event in Ruby Diamond Auditorium, truly encapsulating everything that will get you in a festive mood. The concert consists of classical band works, timeless carols, jazz holiday tunes, and, of course, the music that makes us holler loud and proud at every football game.

This year, the symphonic band will play a song that creates sensations of ultimate spooky, mysterious holiday vibes. Also, many of the chamber groups, which consist of small groups of students playing a variety of instruments, truly get to showcase their craft and individuality. Finally, the world-renowned Marching Chiefs will blow everyone’s socks off with the famous “War Chant” and other FSU song staples. Their tunes can be heard throughout the entirety of the theater, as music echoes in every corner and wing of the space. They go into the singing and playing of “Hymn to the Garnet and Gold” to cap off the performance. It’s a concert where creativity, community, and tradition provide the perfect example of what the holiday season is all about.

Coming to this concert means seeing for yourself what the College of Music is all about. This concert emphasizes the talented and diverse students who study music here, celebrating all the hard work that they’ve put into this semester. Lastly, PRISM is a huge opportunity for engagement and recruitment. Many students, including current and past music majors, have been inspired to come to FSU by going to this concert as a high school band member. PRISM exhibits the strong musical family FSU is known for. Tickets go fast for PRISM, so I suggest searching social media to find deals and securing your spot today.

Which of these holiday concerts are you attending this year?

