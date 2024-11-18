2024 Homecoming Live Concert Features Flo Milli, Student Performers, and More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Homecoming at FSU is a 76-year tradition that keeps the Seminole spirit alive. Every fall, select students work tirelessly to create an enjoyable, fulfilling experience for students and alumni alike. This year’s theme, “Tuned in to Tradition”, has been illustrated through the invigorating Homecoming Live concert, which highlights FSU’s indomitable spirit through impressive performances.

The Planning Process

The Homecoming team’s main goal this year was to integrate the wider FSU community into every one of their events. Victoria Pires, Homecoming’s Public Relations Chair, shared that “We really wanted Homecoming this year to be something that the entire Tallahassee community would enjoy.”

Creating a sense of belonging among the student body is what Homecoming is all about. The various events and collaborations highlight student organizations all over campus: sororities and fraternities, community service clubs, academic organizations, and performance groups.

Pires highlights the importance of involving new students, saying Homecoming “makes way for incoming freshmen to feel that they belong to the community as well.”

Student integration began all the way back in January with the CDU x Homecoming “Happy Birthday FSU!” event, where they asked students who they would want to headline Homecoming Live. Due to popular demand, Flo Milli was ultimately chosen and announced to great fanfare as Homecoming Communications Director Cali Berenis describes: “People were jumping up and down, screaming, and having a blast.”

Flo Milli’s infectiously upbeat energy is not dissimilar to Homecoming Live performances of the past. For instance, last year, Bryce Vine blended his laid-back sound with a high-energy performance. On the choice of Flo Milli as the headliner, Pires highlights how her music combines FSU tradition and modernity, “One thing that we loved about her is how her energy is so upbeat and unique. She marches to the beat of her own drum, and that’s her signature style.”

Overall, the entire Homecoming team has put an incredible amount of effort into every aspect of Homecoming week. The music-oriented theme is highlighted in every detail, from the adorable merchandise to the impressive performances. Berenis encapsulated how the team feels going into FSU’s 76th Homecoming week, saying, “It’s a very long and enduring process, but it is so worth it, and it’s so rewarding.”

Student Performances

Homecoming Live began with an intense medley of classic FSU songs by the world-renowned Marching Chiefs. The school spirit oozed off every member of the band as they surrounded the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center with incredible sound.

This remarkable performance was followed by impressively choreographed dance acts from the FSU Cheerleaders, Golden Girls, Next Level Noles, FSU Nolettes, and Level Dance Company. The school spirit exuded off each and every dancer as many of them sported stylish FSU-themed garb and gave every ounce of energy into their moves. Every performance was flawless, highlighting the diverse talent contained within each of our dance organizations on campus.

All-Night Yahtzee briefly shifted focus from stunning splits, flips, and turns to gorgeous belts, riffs, and harmonies. This acapella group stunned students with their beautiful voices, further emphasizing the wide range of skills found on FSU’s campus.

After some closing statements from the charismatic student hosts, Amanda Golson and Zionne Cummings, the star of the show was soon to make her entrance.

Flo Milli

The excitement was palpable after about 30 minutes of intermission, with students on the edge of their seats. The Seminole Productions team was able to make this wait interesting by broadcasting humorous videos onto the large central screen. After yelling at Subway Surfers and guessing if it’s real or cake, the Homecoming Live team excitedly introduced headliner Flo Milli. She excitedly strutted onto the stage, sporting a pink, dazzling Juicy Couture shorts and top set.

Due to Flo Milli obtaining much of her popularity in 2020, most of the crowd associated her hits with nostalgia, and she fully recognized this. Flo Milli played all of her older hits, from “Beef” to “In The Party.” She also included newer popular songs such as “Conceited” and “Never Lose Me.” Although her set was relatively short at around 40 minutes, she made sure it was brimming with unwavering energy.

After a few songs, Flo Milli began to enter the crowd, walking through the ground floor of students and taking their phones to film videos with them. She seemed to love the FSU energy, for she entered the crowd multiple times consistently to raucous cheers. This aspect of the performance was something student attendee Julia Lombardi, a sophomore neuroscience major, commented on. “I was pleasantly surprised with how interactive she was with the crowd.”

Flo Milli gave the crowd constant shout-outs and instigations, celebrating the “bad b*tches in the crowd” and asking, “Where my freak nasty b*tches at?” The Homecoming leadership did not attempt to censor her sensual lyrics because they are integral to her performance persona. She empowered female students with her lyrics on being sexually liberated, even highlighting “all my celibate queens.”

Erline Constant, a freshman nursing major, was very excited to see who she coined as a part of the “top three female rappers ever.”

The importance of access to free live music through FSU is something this event highlighted. Constant illustrated the importance of these events, saying, “Since we are college students, many of us might not have the money or the transportation to get to a lot of bigger artists…being able to have this privilege is really exciting.”

Along with access to a variety of live music and performances, Homecoming Live provided a sense of community for both veteran fans and those unfamiliar with Flo Milli. Freshman psychology major Mikayala Green emphasized this, saying she “wants to try putting [herself] out there and trying new things.”

Green further described her reason for going to the event as someone unaware of Flo Milli’s discography. “It brings a lot of community together for FSU, and it’s a great chance for connection.”

The crowd was clearly not overlooked, for Flo Milli ended her vibrant performance with a direct shoutout to FSU: “Ain’t gonna lie, this is one of my favorite schools so far.”

What to Look Forward To

Whether or not you were able to attend Homecoming Live, there are oodles of events free for students to attend during Homecoming week. Spirit Night is the official Homecoming kick-off happening Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Student Union. This event encourages students to show their school pride in a pep rally covered in garnet and gold.

Another event to look forward to is, of course, the highly anticipated Homecoming Parade and Homecoming Football Game. These will highlight the members of the Homecoming court along with student organizations creating unique floats and participating in fun events.

Victoria Pires perfectly sums up what students will gain from the festivities of the week. “We think that Homecoming will give you an unforgettable experience of what FSU means, how FSU caters to their students, and all of the great things that FSU has taught.”

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!