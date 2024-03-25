Why You Should Go to FSU’s Baseball Games This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Now that we’re in the midst of the spring semester, I find that this is my time to shine. As someone who has always enjoyed watching baseball, I couldn’t imagine a better time than to watch our Seminoles play for us at the Dick Howser Stadium.

The Seminole baseball team is currently undefeated this season, going 19 games without losing a single one. That’s an incredible record, and we’re currently the only remaining undefeated baseball team this season. Our team is on fire, and we should all be going to continue to support them. Tickets are free for students, and it’s a great way to get out of the house and do something fun.

Baseball is exciting. You wait for the pitcher to throw the ball, expectant to see whether the player hits it. You watch as the ball goes soaring through the air. You’re on your toes every second, knowing anything can happen.

Baseball is an easy sport to follow. The intensity of a close game has fans sitting on the edge of their seats. You don’t know if your team is going to win; each play is watched with anticipation, and waiting for another run from the players gets people engaged. While games where your team is ahead by a landslide can get boring, the Seminoles find a way to keep the game interesting. There are so many moving elements to the game, and it’s thrilling to watch.

Not only is it great to go to the games for the game itself, but you also get some of the best snacks you could have. There’s your classic hot dog and Coke — a staple baseball snack — or you can go crazy for some popcorn, nachos, beer, or empanadas at the Dick Howser Stadium. For only $10, you can get popcorn and a souvenir popcorn bucket with $2.50 refills, which is a steal in and of itself. Baseball games typically last three hours, and if you’re sitting out in the sun, you’re likely to get hungry. What better way to enjoy the game than with a hot dog, your favorite condiments on top, and a cold Coke to quench your thirst?

I started going to the games by the end of February, and since then, I’ve watched our baseball team win game after game, seeing some amazing plays by our team. Watching back-to-back home runs from Cam Smith and James Tibbs III at the game on Feb. 27 against USF was an unbeatable feeling as an observer. The energy from the stadium as fans started screaming and cheering for our team, watching the players celebrate that incredible feat, and celebrating a great game with those I cared about, sold me on going to as many games as I possibly could.

I’ve found this past time has increased my school spirit. It really makes me take time to myself and do something for me, something I struggle with during the semester. Now, I have a reason to work harder and start on assignments earlier so I can take time out of my day to go to a game.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!