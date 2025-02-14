Vitamin Sun: Your Body’s Biggest Superhero

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been a long winter; the days grow shorter, the darkness feels permanent, and the skies are as grey as the roads. Generally, it’s a pretty miserable time of year. But one day, you open your front door, take a step outside, and you can feel the slightest glimmer of warmth from the sun. It’s the most wonderful surprise, and you take a deep inhale as a smile spreads across your face. Suddenly, that two-hour lecture feels like a dream because you get to walk in the sun. There’s a whisper of spring in the air, and nothing feels as monumental as it did yesterday. Everything seems to glow when it’s sunny; the colours are the most vibrant they’ve ever been, and everyone is happier, all because of that magical sunlight.

I think everyone can agree that seasonal blues are very real; winter seems to last for a year rather than just a few months, and the possibility of sun for more than one day a month feels so far away. Now, I could go on and on about how uplifted I feel when any amount of sunshine shines down on me, but it’s scientifically proven that within about fifteen minutes of sun exposure, it triggers serotonin release, boosting your mood. Absorbing Vitamin D also plays a role in regulating your mood and overall well-being.

So, how does this happiness booster work? When the sun is out, sunlight will cue specific areas in the retina, which triggers a serotonin release. This is why everything seems gloomier in the winter, as the shorter days (and therefore less sunlight) mean your eyes don’t see as much sun as they do in the summer, and so there’s a drop in your serotonin levels.

But the sun provides benefits other than well-being and battling stress. Vitamin D plays a massive role in your body’s bone health—getting between 5-15 minutes of sunlight on your body 2-3 times a week is all you need to boost your Vitamin D. Additionally, moderate levels of sunlight can benefit skin conditions, certain health conditions (like arthritis) and even lower your risk of some cancers (we’re talking in complete moderation here).

Overall, sunlight is the greatest superhero for humans; it relieves stress, strengthens bones, and can even assist with certain physical conditions. When the sun shines, it’s no exaggeration to say that one should seize the opportunity. Why not take a 15-minute walk to enjoy a sweet treat and the sunlight? It’s enough exposure to reap the sun’s benefits, and you’ll also get a dopamine boost from the treat, making it a win-win all around.

