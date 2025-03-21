Why 8 AM College Classes Should Be Banned: A Plea for Sleep-Deprived Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Waking up at dawn just to sit through an 8 AM lecture? Sounds like cruel and unusual punishment. Here’s why college administrations need to rethink early morning classes.

It’s 7:59 AM. You’ve barely opened your eyes, and somehow, you’re supposed to absorb quantum physics? Impossible. It’s really difficult to leave your cosy, warm bed in the morning just to attend a class that makes absolutely no sense to you. I know everyone has experienced this struggle—especially a special shoutout to the day scholars who wake up at 6 AM only to zone out and sleep with their eyes open in class.

So, in this article, I present some hilarious yet valid reasons why college administrations should seriously consider cancelling 8 AM classes—on behalf of all students suffering in silence.

Injustice to Night Owls: All the night owls out there are traumatized by these early morning classes. You can’t seriously expect someone who sleeps at 4 AM to wake up at 6 AM just to attend an 8 AM lecture. The system has always catered to the morning birds, but isn’t it time for some real change? Why can’t our schedules accommodate those who function better at night? Night owls deserve justice! What are your thoughts—do you stand with us? well, there is an article that can help you clarify that sleep is directly related to learning Just for Attendance: Let’s be honest—no one is attending these classes for learning, only for attendance. When you’re half-asleep, nothing actually makes sense. Just look around your class in the morning; you’ll see a bunch of “alive dead bodies” who are mentally absent but physically present. College life is about education, not sleep deprivation! Sacrificing Breakfast for Attendance: A Tragedy It’s often said that we should eat breakfast like kings, it is considered to be the most important meal of the day This can be clarified by this article, But ask any college student when they last had a proper breakfast, and you’ll hear tragic answers. We’re constantly forced to skip meals or grab something unhealthy just to make it to these early lectures. Is compromising our health for attendance really fair? Quality of Learning Drops: Let’s be real—the quality of learning in 8 AM classes is terrible. When you’re half-asleep, no amount of caffeine or forced enthusiasm can make you absorb information. I’ve personally seen half of my class sleeping with their eyes open, and I know we’re not the only ones. Morning energy is a myth. Let’s stop pretending otherwise. Can’t we just normalize morning laziness?

CALLING FOR CHANGE

On behalf of all the lazy folks out there, I demand that 8 AM classes be declared illegal. These lectures torture us and drain our energy before the day even begins. College is about learning, and learning happens when students are actually awake! If the administration truly cares about students, it’s time to rethink these cruel morning classes. don’t you think if schools are adapting to remote learning, why can’t they reconsider outdated schedules that don’t work for students?

Who’s with me?