Piercing 101: Aftercare, Healing Tips, and Styling Ideas for Every Ear Stack

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Your Ultimate Guide to Piercing Aftercare, Styling Tips, and Everything in Between

Thinking about getting a new piercing? Whether it’s your ears, nose, or something a bit more daring, welcome to Piercing 101—where we’ll walk you through everything from the ‘Ouch!’ moment to that sweet, shiny new accessory (and how to keep it happy while it heals)!

When I got my triple lobe piercing a few months ago, I didn’t know what to do and didn’t even bother to look it up. Consequently, they still haven’t healed completely. But, of course, they look pretty.

To make your piercing journey smooth and shiny, here is all you need to know about aftercare for your fresh piercings and for maintaining your healed ones.

So, first things first. DON’T TOUCH IT. Hands off, queen! I know it’s tempting, but touching your fresh piercing is a fast pass to Infection—and trust me, that’s not the kind of drama you want in your life. Watch out while washing and combing your hair, in case of ear piercings. And if you are a spoon sleeper, I wish you the best of luck.

Use Saline Solution every day. I was a fool not to do this. Most of the piercing shops will give you the solution. It cleans your piercings, prevents infection, and soothes irritation. Once or twice is enough; you need not be an overcautious maniac.

I know it’s appealing, but don’t change your jewellery until your piercings completely heal, which is usually 2 or 3 months; helix, however, may take longer than that. The more your piercings are troubled, the more prone they are to infection.

While I thought the maintenance stops after piercings are healed, it’s better to take care of your newly opened pores. You may clean your piercings once a month using saline solution, but don’t forget to clean your shiny jewelry at least once a month by soaking it in warm soapy water. You may also use a clean brush to rinse it.

Now, the most interesting part -How to curate your Piercings

The journey is not just about being cautious but also about experimenting with your jewellery and piercings. All kinds of piercings may not work for everyone. I remember feeling weird about my big ears as a kid; thanks to them, I was able to get triple lobe piercings. Piercings aren’t one-size-fits-all—they should be personalized and curated to match your style and vibe. Think of them as little expressions of who you are, not just accessories!

Photoshop your ears to find the right balance for your piercings. While a three-to-two ratio is often recommended ( Three on the lower lobe and two on the upper or vice versa), I suggest customising your aesthetic. You can be playful with the metal and the size of your earrings. Don’t forget you cannot change the jewellery before healing so choose the earrings you don’t mind wearing daily.

In the end, getting piercings is fun when they add to your vibe and don’t hurt you. In case of Infection, seek professional advice. So, go ahead—get that piercing, own your vibe, and remember: a little sparkle never hurt anybody… unless you forget the aftercare!