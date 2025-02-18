“We’ll Get Through This Together”: Supporting Your Partner During Stressful Times

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many of us, things have felt especially stressful lately. The job market is tough, our political climate is rapidly changing, and it seems like life just keeps throwing curveballs. While it’s important to maintain your own sanity by practicing self-care and taking mental health breaks during tough times, it’s also just as important to check in on your loved ones and make sure they’re doing okay, too. If you’re in a committed relationship and notice your partner seems to be struggling, here are some things you can do to support them.

Everyone handles difficult situations differently, so instead of making any assumptions, start by simply asking your partner if they need help. Sometimes the solution to their problems can be easily achieved by actively listening and letting them vent. Sharing your thoughts and feelings can be a particularly vulnerable experience, however, so giving your partner a safe space to express themselves without judgement can make all the difference. Even if the details they’re sharing sound trivial or meaningless to you, don’t minimize their struggles — validate their feelings by acknowledging their emotions and encouraging them to continue communicating with you. In the case that your partner prefers to process things alone or isn’t ready to talk about what’s bothering them, you can still provide support by reassuring them and letting them know they’re not alone while giving them the opportunity to have their “me time” and reach out when they’re ready.

Another way you can help your partner during particularly stressful times is to help ease any burdens that are weighing on them. Managing any daily responsibilities like cooking, cleaning, and errands can be especially challenging when you’re dealing with extreme stress, so performing acts of service can really help alleviate some of the pressure on your partner. Even assisting with a task as simple as grocery shopping or vacuuming can give them one less thing to worry about, allowing them to use that time for something different. They say that “food is the way to the heart”, so an incredibly sweet way to show how much you love and care for your partner can be by surprising them with their favorite home cooked meal or dessert. Eating can feel like a hassle when you’re suffering from mental fatigue, so not only would this help provide them with a moment of comfort, but it’d also encourage self-care.

Spending quality time with your partner can be a wonderful way to give them a break from their stressors, even just for a little bit. Activities like watching comfort movies, playing board games or even just cuddling on the couch can help them both relax and relieve stress, while simultaneously bringing you closer together. Planning a day trip filled with fun activities like hiking, visiting a museum, playing games at the arcade, or trying a new restaurant can also act as a little “mini-vacation”, allowing your partner the opportunity to briefly escape from their worries and instead focus their energy on happier things like making memories with you.

Supporting your partner through challenging times requires patience and understanding. Through thoughtful actions like helping with daily responsibilities, offering a safe space for them to share their feelings, or planning small moments of joy together, your efforts can make a meaningful difference in their well-being and happiness. Stress is an inevitable part of life, but by showing love, compassion, and support, you can help your partner navigate the tough times they’re experiencing while strengthening your bond in the process.