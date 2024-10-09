Five Things To Help You Get Through Midterms

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exam time is the most stressful time of the year. With studying, homework, and other stressors all toppled on top of each other, life can feel overwhelming. Here are a few things you can do to help navigate midterms and exam season!

1. JOURNAL

It sounds cliche, I know, but there are many forms of journaling that can help release some of the stress that we feel during midterms. Journaling doesn’t always have to be writing down exactly what you are thinking. Personally, my hand cannot keep up with my thoughts going a million miles a second, but kudos to you if that’s your jam! If you’re like me though, try scribbling on a page. Scribbling out how your feelings may look on paper instead of trying to write them out with words is a fantastic way to release stress and anxiety. Or, if you’re also a yapper like me, try making a video diary and just let yourself be free to speak what is on your mind.

2. GO OUTSIDE

Fresh air is one of the most common remedies for general stress. Especially during midterms, it’s important to prioritize time outside when you have the opportunity to do so. As of late, the weather has been perfect for a quick study session outside. Norlin Library is a great place to stop if you want to get some vitamin D while you study, or even want to sit under a tree for some shade. Either way, make sure to spend time outdoors this exam season and take in some fresh air, it’s good for you!

3. STUDY!

Come on you guys, this one’s a no brainer. There is no greater stress than having a huge exam right around the corner and not being prepared for it. Thankfully, we have a very useful tool to help fix this right at our fingertips: our brains! I know it can be hard to find the motivation, but genuinely putting in time to prepare for exams is the best way to reduce stress. Personally, I think there is no greater feeling of relief than completing assignments and being prepared for assessments, so let’s remember to put in the effort; it will help you in the long run.

4. TAKE BREAKS

Yes, it’s important to make sure we study, but it’s just as important to take breaks when we need it. Obviously, some people are going to see this suggestion and run with it, but we must note that everything good comes from moderation. A reasonable amount of breaks is crucial to creating a happy medium between overworking yourself and not putting in the effort. Whether your break takes form in a long walk or a 10-minute nap, what matters is that you’re giving your mind some time to recuperate.

5. REWARD YOURSELF

This idea can manifest in many different shapes and sizes since rewarding yourself looks different for everybody. After a long day, some people like to peacefully wind down with a bowl of devil’s lettuce, and others like to honor their taste buds with a sweet treat. Whatever it looks like for you, pampering yourself in any form is a great way to reduce the stress of times like exam season. When we start to associate long study sessions and positive test scores with personal rewards, we start to make midterms all the less miserable.

Overall, this time of the year can be extra tough, so remember to prioritize your mental health, commit to learning, and reward yourself for your hard work!