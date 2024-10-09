Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash
Life > Academics

Five Things To Help You Get Through Midterms

Brooke Coffman
Exam time is the most stressful time of the year. With studying, homework, and other stressors all toppled on top of each other, life can feel overwhelming. Here are a few things you can do to help navigate midterms and exam season!

1. JOURNAL

It sounds cliche, I know, but there are many forms of journaling that can help release some of the stress that we feel during midterms. Journaling doesn’t always have to be writing down exactly what you are thinking. Personally, my hand cannot keep up with my thoughts going a million miles a second, but kudos to you if that’s your jam! If you’re like me though, try scribbling on a page. Scribbling out how your feelings may look on paper instead of trying to write them out with words is a fantastic way to release stress and anxiety. Or, if you’re also a yapper like me, try making a video diary and just let yourself be free to speak what is on your mind. 

girl journaling
Photo by picjumbo_com from Pixabay

2. GO OUTSIDE

Fresh air is one of the most common remedies for general stress. Especially during midterms, it’s important to prioritize time outside when you have the opportunity to do so. As of late, the weather has been perfect for a quick study session outside. Norlin Library is a great place to stop if you want to get some vitamin D while you study, or even want to sit under a tree for some shade. Either way, make sure to spend time outdoors this exam season and take in some fresh air, it’s good for you!

couple on a hike
Photo by Vanessa Garcia from Pexels

3. STUDY!

Come on you guys, this one’s a no brainer. There is no greater stress than having a huge exam right around the corner and not being prepared for it. Thankfully, we have a very useful tool to help fix this right at our fingertips: our brains! I know it can be hard to find the motivation, but genuinely putting in time to prepare for exams is the best way to reduce stress. Personally, I think there is no greater feeling of relief than completing assignments and being prepared for assessments, so let’s remember to put in the effort; it will help you in the long run.

woman student doing homework
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

4. TAKE BREAKS

Yes, it’s important to make sure we study, but it’s just as important to take breaks when we need it. Obviously, some people are going to see this suggestion and run with it, but we must note that everything good comes from moderation. A reasonable amount of breaks is crucial to creating a happy medium between overworking yourself and not putting in the effort. Whether your break takes form in a long walk or a 10-minute nap, what matters is that you’re giving your mind some time to recuperate. 

happy young woman browsing phone on bed 3807763?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

5. REWARD YOURSELF

This idea can manifest in many different shapes and sizes since rewarding yourself looks different for everybody. After a long day, some people like to peacefully wind down with a bowl of devil’s lettuce, and others like to honor their taste buds with a sweet treat. Whatever it looks like for you, pampering yourself in any form is a great way to reduce the stress of times like exam season. When we start to associate long study sessions and positive test scores with personal rewards, we start to make midterms all the less miserable. 

woman in jeans holding ice cream cone
Photo by Jason Yoder from Unsplash

Overall, this time of the year can be extra tough, so remember to prioritize your mental health, commit to learning, and reward yourself for your hard work!

Brooke Coffman

CU Boulder '28

Brooke is a freshman at CU with a major in journalism and minor in political science! She took a gap year after graduating from high school to pursue her secondary passion for skin care by getting her esthetician license which she received over the summer. Brooke also has a deep love for all things fashion, and holds close a dream of someday being an editor at Vogue Magazine. She enjoys writing commentary articles on sociopolitical issues, specifically pertaining to her strong zeal for feminist theory. This bleeds into her strong passion for activism, whether that be attending protests, signing petitions, or passing along informative posts on social media. You will often find her at Norlin Library sipping on a matcha and listening to Sabrina Carpenter. Brooke loves to explore her love for music through dancing, going to concerts, and discovering new artists. Her current musical obsessions include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Ariana Grande. She also enjoys traveling around the world with family and friends, her favorite spots being Santorini and Budapest. Brooke's other creative hobbies include sewing, which was heavily engrained in her upbringing because of her beloved grandmother, and playing the guitar, a hobby substantially inspired by her older sister. She also enjoys playing volleyball, which she had played competitively from 2nd grade all the way up until her senior year of high school. Brooke loves finding ways to blend her hobbies and interests together, and hopes to someday do that with her passions for journalism and fashion.