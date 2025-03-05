Winter Survival Guide: How to Stay Healthy when College Life won’t Slow Down

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between late-night study sessions, greasy dining hall food, and the stress of balancing your academics with your social life, we college students often neglect our health. We tend to rely on caffeine and energy drinks to stay awake and ultra-processed meals to give us fuel. Winter brings its own set of challenges—including cold weather, flu season, and a serious lack of sunlight—making it even more important for us to take care of ourselves.

I personally struggled with acne breakouts, irregular sleep, and fluctuating energy levels throughout my first year of college. I felt like no amount of coffee or skincare products could fix the exhaustion and stress-induced breakouts. Eventually, I realized that a few small, consistent habits made all the difference, especially during the colder months. Here are a few:

Prioritize Sleep

It sounds obvious, but getting enough sleep is the ultimate wellness hack. Studies show that sleep directly impacts your immune system, skin, mood, and even how well you retain information during those marathon study sessions. If you struggle to fall asleep, try creating a wind-down routine: turn off screens an hour before bed, sip on herbal tea, or journal your stress away. Nourish Your Body

Winter is peak comfort food season, and I’m not saying to skip your comfort meal, but try to sneak in some colorful fruits and veggies when you can. Citrus fruits (like oranges and kiwis) are loaded with vitamin C, which supports immunity, while leafy greens provide essential nutrients to keep your energy up. If your dining hall’s salad bar looks sad, a simple multivitamin can help fill in the gaps. Support Your Gut Health

Your gut health plays a surprisingly big role in your immune system, skin, and even your mood. Adding more fiber to your diet, such as oats, apples, and legumes, helps keep your digestion on track. Fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi, along with probiotics, can also help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Hydrate Like it’s Your Job

It’s easy to forget to drink water in the winter when you’re not sweating, but staying hydrated is key for everything from clear skin to a strong immune system. Keep a water bottle in your backpack and flavor it with lemon or mint if plain water feels boring. Keep Moving

Dragging yourself to the gym when it’s snowing outside? No thanks. But even a quick dorm-room stretch or a dance party with your roommates can help boost your mood and circulation. Movement also helps manage stress and supports better sleep—a true winter wellness win-win. Don’t Skip the Immune Boosters

Cold and flu season doesn’t care how busy you are. To give your immune system some love, make sure you’re getting enough vitamin C and zinc, both of which help your body fight off infections. Whether you grab some orange juice at breakfast or pop a multivitamin (after consulting a doctor), a little extra support never hurts.

The bottom line: Staying healthy in college, especially during the winter, isn’t about perfection. It’s about small, manageable choices that help you feel your best even when life is chaotic. Your body (and your GPA) will thank you.