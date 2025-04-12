The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals steadily approach (and the end of another year of college, can you believe it?!), I know it hasn’t just been me stressed over papers and swamped with readings. I’ve been forgetting to take care of myself and treat my body like the temple it is — but there are so many ways to be active about your health, even during busy times.

Here are five ways you can stay active even if your gCal is packed with endless assignments, because your health should always be #1.

Go for a walk by Riverside Park

Sometimes leaving your dorm room is the best thing you can do to de-stress, and it’s also the perfect way to do some easy, relaxing cardio as a break from your studies. Even a 10-minute walk can do wonders for your spirit! Walking is THE best form of exercise, in my opinion, and I highly recommend taking the proactive choice of a walk through Riverside rather than doomscrolling on Tiktok for 10 minutes. Your mental health will thank you, I swear.

Walk to a dining hall that isn’t the one right by your dorm…

We’ve all been there, to the depths of laziness where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all from the same dining hall. But truly, I encourage all students to get a few extra steps in simply by walking to a dining hall a little further away — such as Ferris. It’ll get your body moving, even if it’s to grab a quick dinner.

Try out a Barnard FITbear class!

You can easily register for these through the “Barnard Phys Ed” app on your phone, by clicking on “Network”, then “FITbear Class Registration”! I recently tried out a Barnard Fitbear class for the first time recently after slacking off on going to the gym regularly, and it was life-changing. The instructor was passionate and SO friendly, keeping the class motivated (even while I thought I was dying during ab exercises). I highly recommend Fitbear classes, especially for those who don’t feel like going to the gym by themselves. Having other women around you and an instructor who truly cares about the class makes a world of difference. And the best part is, these classes are only an hour long!

Go to the gym with a friend

Speaking of the gym… Have you been slacking off on your workouts lately like I have? Bring a friend with you to the gym. Having a friend there for you can create a more positive gym experience overall, keeping you energetic and laughing in between sets. That way, you can push each other to stay motivated, whether through yapping together on the treadmill or encouraging another rep for a new personal record.

Try to eat breakfast and drink at least 70 ounces of water

Don’t forget that no matter how active you are, you also should nourish your body with healthy food and water — even if you’re sick of dining hall food and badly filtered tap water. Food truly is energy and water will keep you feeling fresh so you can stay on track in your fitness goals. All that work is for naught without the proper nutrients. 70 ounces is around the size of 2 Owalas: easy peasy!

Hopefully, some of these options inspire my fellow students. It doesn’t take much to take time out of your day (even if it’s just 10 minutes) to nourish your body and prioritize it, even through a packed college schedule. Even a short walk can do wonders for your heart health and help you stay strong in your studies!