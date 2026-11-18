This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

what it is and How to beat it

Ask around on any college campus, and you’ll likely find students who have noticed a dip in their motivation, energy, and mood as November rolls around. This is known as the November slump. But why does this happen? One part of the answer is Daylight Saving Time. As winter moves in, the sun sets earlier and earlier, and the reduced daylight opens the door for the winter blues to creep in. The cold weather and lack of sun begin to mess with your circadian rhythm, which invites what many call “seasonal depression.”

Dr Jessica Jackson, a licensed psychologist and the vice president of alliance development for Mental Health America, “When you’re getting less daylight in the winter months, that affects your serotonin levels, which then causes you to have a lower mood,” she says. The initial excitement for the new academic year has worn off; the structure and routine of school are no longer motivators but rather chores. Assignments are stacking up, and finals are looming in the distance. Halloween is over and that “sugar high” has worn off, and Christmas is oh so far away. Seasonal Depression is hard for everyone, but there are ways to get through it.

Stop Waiting until you feel motivated

Instead of waiting for a rush of energy to get your day going, or to start that daunting final paper, you should build small habits to implement in your day-to-day. Rather than waiting until the last minute to start your paper, set a goal and reward. Find a comfy spot at a coffee shop, get a couple of pages out, and as a reward, order a sweet festive drink. This little trick is called self-reinforcement, and it’s a great tool to use when you need that little extra nudge to get going.

It’s okay to have slower days. Not every week needs to be packed with activities, and it’s important to give yourself some time in order to avoid burnout. Start small: a quick walk before class, a lunch out with a friend, a cozy movie night in. These simple activities can set you up for success.

Get Some Sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep. Keeping your sleep schedule stable is a great foundation for combating the November slump. Staying up late and scrolling social media isn’t doing you any favors. We’ve all heard that the blue light from our phones tricks our brains into thinking it’s daytime. Instead of scrolling 30 minutes before bed, try a little nighttime reset.

Tidy your space, put away clothes, organize your desk, and prepare for tomorrow.

Take care of yourself, take a nice warm shower, do your skincare routine, and make some tea

Unplug, set your alarms, and then keep off your phone, pick up a good book, and journal about your day

Try a New Hobby

Things can get a little stressful leading up to the holidays, and it’s important to have an outlet. Try picking out a hobby that you have no experience with. Start a completely random book series in a genre you don’t typically go for. Try your hand at being an expert baker and cook up some holiday treats. Take a yoga class with your friends. When school, work, and social commitments start feeling overwhelming, it’s really important to have something you genuinely enjoy doing.