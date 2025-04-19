This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It seems like almost every night, my friends and I ask each other, “What are we going to watch tonight?” Watching T.V. is the easiest excuse to hang out and order ice cream from Cool Beans, but sometimes, half the night is spent flipping through streaming services. It’s hard going into a movie night unprepared, so I have made it my duty to supply five movie recommendations for every type of person or friend group. I am not referencing your average Will Ferrell or Disney movie, because I know you have seen them all. Instead, I tried to make this list as alternative as possible. Whether you want to have a relaxing time by yourself or a fun night with friends, these movies will make your night a success!

1. The To Do List, 2013.

The epitome of a “girls night” movie. Forget Superbad, we all know you have seen it too many times. (If, for some reason, you have not seen Superbad, please do so right now. Then, you can come back to this list and watch Aubrey Plaza in this gem). My friends and I watched this movie last year as a group and we still bring it up on occasion–that’s real bonding! I cannot emphasize enough how insanely funny this movie is, and it is a great coming-of-age film. It’s like Booksmart, but even better. If I could only recommend one movie to watch with friends, it would be this.

2. Dinner for Schmucks, 2010.

Directed by Jay Roach, this movie is a great option if you love comedies and/or Paul Rudd. If you’re looking for something like Step Brothers, this is a good pick. This movie is both hysterical and heartwarming, featuring one of my favorite songs from The Beatles! If you thought Brick from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was funny, you will surely love Steve Carell in this.

3. Baby Boom, 1987.

Written by Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, this is for all the girls who have seen The Parent Trap every year since they were 8 years old (guilty). Diane Keaton stars as a career woman in New York City, who swears she has her dream life. She is eager to become a partner at her firm, but things take an unexpected turn when she receives an interesting inheritance. Will this master girl-boss make it out alive? Yes, obviously. It’s a bit antiquated, but still cute (especially for those who love the ‘80s…the car is to die for).

4. He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009.

From two writers of Sex and the City, this is perfect for a girls night in. You will HATE Bradley Cooper in this movie. I recently watched this with my friends, and there were moments when we screamed and laughed and, maybe, possibly, shed a tear or two.

5. The Shop Around the Corner, 1940.

I told you I was giving recommendations for every type of person! If you are looking for something older, and I mean OLDER, this is a really cute movie. It’s for the girls who cry every time they watch It’s a Wonderful Life. Jimmy Stewart works at a general store in Budapest (but is 100% American for some reason) with Margaret Sullavan, who is always disagreeing with him. Both of them fall for their respective pen pals, but what happens when they plan to meet the authors of these love letters? This movie is also for the girls who saw You’ve Got Mail, and said to themselves, “This is obviously based on something else that is probably really old but also a lot better.”