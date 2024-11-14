Holiday Flavors Return to Coffee Shops

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
We’re officially approaching the holiday season. With holiday spirit in the air and festive lattes in stores, I couldn’t be more excited!
From sugar cookies to peppermint, there’s a flavor for everyone. While some coffee shops have yet to release their holiday menus, a few have already introduced new (and returning favorite) items. Not only can coffee lovers enjoy some Christmas-flavored drinks, but they can also indulge in some holiday treats and non-coffee beverages.
Without further ado, here are a few new holiday flavors at some local coffee shops and chains!
- Starbucks
-
“Orange” you excited about these new drink items? Starbucks released all-new refreshers this season: Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade, Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, and a Cran-Merry Drink.
Following the release of the new drinks, Starbucks brought back multiple festive favorites. The famous Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulee lattes live to see another holiday season. They also returned the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte.
They also expanded their holiday food collection by adding the Turkey Sage Danish, Dark Toffee Bundt, Penguin Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop. Additionally, Starbucks brought back its Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bar.
- Dunkin’
-
Dunkin’ announced that the chain is bringing back items fans will recognize and introducing a few new ones, too!
Dunkin’ released its all-new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, Almond Croissant, White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, and Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl in Nov. 1. Now that’s “winterful!”
Along with the new items, Dunkin’ brought back some festive favorites, like the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, Cookie Butter Cold Brew, and a Cookie Butter Donut!
- Foxtail Coffee Co.
-
Seize the day with this holiday menu!
Foxtail recently released the new “Taste of Winter” collection, featuring returning favorites and new flavors. This includes a Chocolate Mint Matcha Latte, Gingerbread Dirty Chai Latte, Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew, Snickerdoodle Cappuccino, and a Peppermint Mocha Latte! This lineup is “snow” joke.
- Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega
-
Here are a few items from Easy Luck that are perfect to conclude fall with the Thanksgiving season. The local coffee shop in Orlando includes drinks like Lil’ Pumpkin, Maple Fig Tea Latte, Matcha Yer Way, and Banana Bread Draft Latte. These drinks absolutely scream fall and couldn’t be any more “spicetacular!”
- Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.
-
You better watch out because Santa’s coming to town!
Barnie’s has a variety of coffee grounds that are great for making your coffee at home with the same festive taste. They have options like Traditional Holiday Coffee, Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread Cookie Coffee, Santa’s White Christmas, and more! Barnie’s also serves Santa’s White Christmas Lattes, along with several other holiday favorites, in-house, which can be bought in various sizes!
These holiday drink menus sound unbelievably amazing and are just the beginning of many to follow!
Orlando is home to many coffee shops, corporate and otherwise. As we transition from fall to winter, there are plenty of different flavors to try before the holiday season starts!
From cranberry refreshers to hot chocolate, which drinks will you try?