St. Patty’s Day of Events

The month of March is important for one reason and one reason only: St. Patrick’s Day. I know, I sound a bit crazy for caring about St. Patty’s a little too much, or I sound like an alcoholic. It’s up to you how to interpret that.

With the luck of the Irish on our side and the promise of spring through green grass and blue skies, we can only hope to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

St. Patty’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is important to many college students, with traditions all over the country, such as the running of the redheads and wearing green to day parties. Here in Clifton, it is a day of drinking from Mac’s to Murphy’s to Tavern to Woody’s with borgs galore and an abundance of green beer.

If you are looking for something more to do besides drinking yourself to death, here are a few events going on over the next week to celebrate St. Patty’s:

Events

To kick off St. Patty’s Day weekend, Luck on the Levee will feature facepainting, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and more, hosted on March 13th from 4-7 pm at Newport on the Levee.

The Emerald Miles 5k will kick off at 9 am on Saturday, March 14th, at Moerlein Lager House to support Epilepsy Alliance Ohio.

Cincinnati’s 58th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held at 11:50 am the same day and begins near Paycor Stadium and The Banks. It will be led by Tony Pike as the Grand Marshal, who is a former UC football player and NFL quarterback.

Following the parade, The Banks will also host LeperCON, a huge bar crawl and party down at the Banks featuring live music and plenty of green beer.

Spring Break

Following these events to kick off St. Patty’s day, for all those who choose to spend their spring break in Clifton, many of the bars around campus will be open from early hours of the morning that Tuesday, March 17th, and in the past Murphy’s has been known to feature free pizza from Adriataco’s down the street.

Whether you choose to spend your spring break in Clifton drinking the day away with borgs and green beer on St. Patty’s (hopefully with a friend) or you are attending another St. Patty’s event across the country, you and your fellow Cincinnati friends should all wake up on March 18th on the other side of the rainbow, without a pot of gold.