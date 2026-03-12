Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Green drink in a glass mug
Green drink in a glass mug
Unsplash/Patrick Fore
Cincinnati | Life > Experiences

St. Patty’s Day of Events

Meg Hasch Student Contributor, University of Cincinnati
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The month of March is important for one reason and one reason only: St. Patrick’s Day. I know, I sound a bit crazy for caring about St. Patty’s a little too much, or I sound like an alcoholic. It’s up to you how to interpret that. 

With the luck of the Irish on our side and the promise of spring through green grass and blue skies, we can only hope to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. 

St. Patty’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is important to many college students, with traditions all over the country, such as the running of the redheads and wearing green to day parties. Here in Clifton, it is a day of drinking from Mac’s to Murphy’s to Tavern to Woody’s with borgs galore and an abundance of green beer. 

St. Patrick\'s Day Party
Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

If you are looking for something more to do besides drinking yourself to death, here are a few events going on over the next week to celebrate St. Patty’s:

Events

To kick off St. Patty’s Day weekend, Luck on the Levee will feature facepainting, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and more, hosted on March 13th from 4-7 pm at Newport on the Levee. 

St. Patrick\'s Day
Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash

The Emerald Miles 5k will kick off at 9 am on Saturday, March 14th, at Moerlein Lager House to support Epilepsy Alliance Ohio. 

Cincinnati’s 58th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held at 11:50 am the same day and begins near Paycor Stadium and The Banks. It will be led by Tony Pike as the Grand Marshal, who is a former UC football player and NFL quarterback. 

Following the parade, The Banks will also host LeperCON, a huge bar crawl and party down at the Banks featuring live music and plenty of green beer. 

Spring Break

Following these events to kick off St. Patty’s day, for all those who choose to spend their spring break in Clifton, many of the bars around campus will be open from early hours of the morning that Tuesday, March 17th, and in the past Murphy’s has been known to feature free pizza from Adriataco’s down the street. 

girl lounging relax 2
Kristen Bryant / Her Campus

Whether you choose to spend your spring break in Clifton drinking the day away with borgs and green beer on St. Patty’s (hopefully with a friend) or you are attending another St. Patty’s event across the country, you and your fellow Cincinnati friends should all wake up on March 18th on the other side of the rainbow, without a pot of gold. 

Meg Hasch

Cincinnati '27

Meg is a third year Communications major set to graduate in December of 2026 who transferred from Indiana Bloomington over the summer of 2024. Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN she is the oldest of six girls, so she knows the ins and outs of girlhood. She is a member of the Omega Xi chapter of Kappa Delta in Cincinnati and spends her free time stuck in a book or going through her wardrobe. Meg is a chronic Pinterest user and loves to create mood boards for anything and everything.

Her number one goal in life is to travel as far and as wide as possible, seeing every inch of the earth and experiencing as much as possible. She has worked with Special Olympics Indiana for over six years and still does her best to try and see the people she has worked with at least once a year. Meg is a longtime advocate for those with Vascular Malformations since she has Klippel Trenaunay Syndrome and will find any excuse to make a joke or educate others about her condition.

She is an avid caffeine drinker and always has some kind of beverage in hand (coffee, energy drink, Diet Coke etc...) and always loves to go to dinner, get coffee or go hiking with her closest friends.