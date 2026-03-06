Spring Break Refresh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring break I’ll be stuck at home. Here are my plans to keep myself productive while also taking a mental break from any work.

1. Exercising

I’ve found that as school has been getting busier, I have been skipping more and more gym days. Having a week off is the perfect opportunity for me to get back into my routine of exercising. While I don’t have a gym membership at home, running and following YouTube workouts are enough to get back into working out while still taking things easy.

2. reading

While I don’t normally read, it is something I want to get back into. Reading is always a great way for me to relax. Instead of doomscrolling all break, my goal is to read at least one book.

3. Cleaning

During spring break, I plan to clean my room to keep myself productive. This is something that is a fun task for me, and I need to clear out space for when I move back home for the summer! I know I definitely have way too many clothes in my closet that i need to get rid of.

4. Baking

Baking is one of my favorite ways to get rid of any stress in my life and enjoy a yummy treat! Since I cannot bake while I’m at school, I’m excited to be able to enjoy one of my favorite hobbies while I’m back home.