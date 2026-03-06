Spring Break Refresh

This spring break I’ll be stuck at home. Here are my plans to keep myself productive while also taking a mental break from any work.
1. Exercising
I’ve found that as school has been getting busier, I have been skipping more and more gym days. Having a week off is the perfect opportunity for me to get back into my routine of exercising. While I don’t have a gym membership at home, running and following YouTube workouts are enough to get back into working out while still taking things easy.
2. reading
While I don’t normally read, it is something I want to get back into. Reading is always a great way for me to relax. Instead of doomscrolling all break, my goal is to read at least one book.
3. Cleaning
During spring break, I plan to clean my room to keep myself productive. This is something that is a fun task for me, and I need to clear out space for when I move back home for the summer! I know I definitely have way too many clothes in my closet that i need to get rid of.
4. Baking
Baking is one of my favorite ways to get rid of any stress in my life and enjoy a yummy treat! Since I cannot bake while I’m at school, I’m excited to be able to enjoy one of my favorite hobbies while I’m back home.