Fall in Love with these Cincinnati Activities

Fall in Cincinnati is nothing short of cinematic and picturesque. The city’s vibrant murals, crisp air, and cozy coffee shops, makes it the perfect place to explore through autumn months. As the season wraps up and winter soon begins, now is the perfect time to take full advantage of all the city has to offer.

Layer up with one of Cincy’s thrift/vintage stores

Cincinnati’s vintage clothing scene is bustling with a perfect blend of upscale vintage and classic thrift stores. For more affordable finds check out one of the many St. Vincent De Paul, Goodwill, or Salvation Army locations around the city. Shops like RAD Vintage, Well Made Vintage, and The Daily Vintage have a more upscale and curated collection of vintage clothing finds, offering unique pieces for every occasion, from going to class to going out with the girls. If interior design and or more eclectic finds spark your interest try out Tasty Bird Vintage or the Flamingo Haven Antique Mall. Cincinnati is a retro fashion and design lover’s dream with plenty of shops in every neighborhood.

Hit up a UC game

Show your school spirit off and bundle up for a football game this fall. The Bearcats have been absolutely crushing it, with a record of 7-2 this season and consistently ranking in AP’s weekly college football top 25. With delicious food, unique fan experiences, and the #1 mascot in college sports, football games in UC’s iconic Nippert stadium are the perfect way to spend your Saturday. So put on your favorite red and black gameday outfit, get a group of your besties together, and enjoy a day of iconic Big12 football.

Spend some time exploring Cincy’s museum’s

Cincinnati is filled with arts, culture, and history museums. There is no better time to browse the city’s beautiful and educational exhibitions than when the weather gets chilly. The Cincinnati Museum Center is the perfect place to start if you aren’t sure where to explore first. CMC features peeks into Cincinnati’s history through archives and life-size displays. Their museum of natural history and science features interactive exhibits like a dinosaur hall showcasing full skeletons, a walk-through cave with live bats, and a mock ice cave transporting viewers back to the ice age. The CMC will also be celebrating the festive season with their Holiday Junction exhibit, opening on Nov. 14. In addition to the Cincinnati Museum Center, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offers an incredibly powerful look at social justice and the fight for freedom across Cincinnati. The expansive (and free), Cincinnati Art Museum offers a visual look into local, national, and global history. Through their permanent and traveling exhibits the museum showcases sculpture, ceramics, paintings, and more, offering a unique look into history and inviting viewers to reflect on the world around them.

Get your steps in

Although you may want to bundle up for this one, going on a walk in one of Cincinnati’s beautiful parks or neighborhoods is a great way to spend your time this autumn. Eden park, Ault park, and Smale Riverfront Park, among many others all offer scenic views of Cincinnati’s vibrant nature and unique architecture. If walking isn’t your thing, there is still plenty of time to get some bike rides in before the snow rolls in. For over a decade, the Cincinnati park scene has earned the city a top 10 spot an annual ranking done by the Trust for Public Land, which evaluates the nation’s 100 largest cities public parks on five factors; access, acreage, investment, amenities, and equity in access to public green space by race and income.

Do some holiday shopping at Findlay Market

The holidays are right around the corner and there’s no better place to do your shopping than at Findlay Market. The actual market area offers everything from homemade pasta sauce, perogies, bold spice blends, gourmet breads, and so much more. Located both in and around the market are a variety of cafe’s, local grocers, and shops filled with gifts for anyone on your list. From unique women’s vintage finds at Bquirkie to gorgeous to incense and crystal jewelry offered at Heads Up Trading Co. Findlay Market’s vibrant atmosphere makes a day spent shopping here truly worthwhile, and it is an amazing way to support local businesses this holiday season.

Find your favorite coffee shop

Cincinnati is in no shortage of coffee shops, no matter your mood there’s sure to be a store that appeals to you. Redtree Coffee & Art blends the calm creative atmosphere brought by galleries with the cozy inclusive vibes crafted by local cafes. Their OTR location also features a cocktail bar with a rotating menu of curated craft beverages. Book lovers can check out Iris Book Cafe, a cozy cafe lined wall to wall in literature. If you’re looking for a place to meet up with people, Coffee Emporium’s downtown location has plenty of open space and Rohs St. Cafe offers an open yet simultaneously cozy atmosphere just a short walk from campus.

No matter what your vibe is this fall, Cincinnati has something for you. Whether you’re in need of a study break or a day with friends, Cincinnati has got you covered.