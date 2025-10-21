Drinks in Cincinnati You Should Try this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially fall season, and that calls for some celebrating with a fun drink. Cincinnati is home to multiple local coffee shops and cafes with specialty fall menu items, that you should check out this fall season. As college students, we need our caffeine to fuel us and keep us going both physically and mentally. These drink options can account for a need and a rewarding sweet treat for all our hard work.

New Here Coffee

On September 9th, New Here Coffee welcomed their fall lineup for ALL locations, including Cincinnati. The lineup consists of a pumpkin spiced latte, pumpkin chai, and pumpkin cold brew! All things pumpkin here in The Heights, Cincinnati; located at The Hub!

The Upside Brew

It’s specifically pumpkin spice season back at The Upside Brew. Since August 25th, The Upside Brew has brought back some fall flavors, and they’ve launched their classic, vegan pumpkin spice latte, dirty pumpkin chai latte, Downeast pumpkin cider 5% ABV, and their pumpkin spice cold brew. Check out this delicious drink and others at The Upside Brew located just 0.8 miles from campus.

Highland Coffee House

Launched on September 17th, Highland Coffee House introduced their autumn specials including a pumpkin patch cold brew, and a maple harvest cold brew. However, that’s not it here. They also offer cider donuts, as well as other festive coffees, chai, matcha, and energy drinks alongside the classic coffee options. You need to stop by and get a full, festive breakfast!

Coffee Emporium

As of September 1st, Coffee Emporium brought back their fall flavors such as a pumpkin pie latte, autumn-fest latte, iced chai-der, and maple oat cold brew. These unique flavors offer a variety of options and drinks for both coffee and non-coffee lovers. It’s definitely worth the trip to a Coffee Emporium located in Hyde Park and OTR.

Deeper Roots Coffee

On September 6th, Deeper Roots Coffee released their fall menu. These items include their autumn latte; including espresso and milk, house made autumn syrup, with a dash of cinnamon. A second menu item is their cold citrus rosemary drink; includes iced coffee/cold nitro with citrus rosemary simple syrup and a splash of cream. These distinctive flavors aren’t found everywhere, so buy them while you can!

Collective Espresso

Collective Espresso dropped their seasonal menu items on September 12th. These unique drinks come in allergy-friendly forms for all customer restrictions. Seasonal syrup, arcane Spice holds notes of brown sugar/cinnamon, root beer, and gingerbread cake. The Baba Yaga Latte, also known as the Witchy Woman, is a decaffeinated milk tea beverage. You can order this drink with your milk of choice, and it’s topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

These are some great options to check out this fall for the next few months. All these coffee shops and cafes are located in the Cincinnati area, relatively close to main campus. Going out for coffee is a great way to relax from school, as well as get back into the grind of studying and getting motivated. Not a coffee lover? Not a problem! There are so many amazing options for our fellow chai, matcha, soda, cider, energy drink, and pastry lovers!