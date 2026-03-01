Five St. Patty’s Tops That’ll Live Beyond Just March 17th

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the last day of February, and that means it’s high time to start planning your St. Patty’s Day outfit if you haven’t already. Now, while I love a good clover motif and classic printed baby tee, there’s something to be said about an outfit built on occasion-neutral pieces, whether it’s for your wallet, your consciousness, or both. So with that in mind, here are a few green tops I’ve been eyeing that’ll guarantee you a perfect St. Patty’s look with a lifespan beyond just March 17th.

1. Motel Rocks Dudley Vest Top in Sequin Knit Olive

Possibly my favorite pick on this list, this top screams classy with a little intrigue through the sheer nature of the fabric. I could definitely see myself wearing this on a night out to a cute bar equally as much as in Newport for St. Patty’s, and that versatility means that this top makes the cut.

A secondhand alternative would be something like this Depop Deadstock Y2K Green Sequin Tank Top, offering a bright and fun addition to your St. Patty’s and spring break wardrobes alike.

2. Free People Someone Like You Cami in FP Moonlight Jade

This light and airy cami is the perfect item to style over a lace bralette, and provides a perfect soft-spoken green that’ll transition effortlessly into the spring season.

For secondhand options, I love this lace cami and this lace-trim satin cami, both from Depop. A green silk top is a pretty easy find on most secondhand apps, so the world’s your oyster when it comes to finding one that fits your personal style.

3. Aritzia Original Contour Ravish Top in Scarab

For a darker option, the rich green and flattering fit of this Aritzia top makes it the perfect piece to add to your going-out collection beyond just St. Patty’s day. A friend of mine has this style in black, and I can attest to the fact that after borrowing it a few times, I’m about to purchase one of my own. If you want a fail-proof lazy pick that still leaves you looking polished and put-together, look no further.

A secondhand alternative would be this silk cami top on Depop. While a different style, it offers that same deep green color and chic, classy feel.

4. Free People End Game Pointelle Tank in Rainforest Moss

A very simple silhouette, this cute button-front tank offers an eye-catching green color that would layer beautifully over a lace bralette for a little something extra. This tank top doubles as a nice warm-weather basic, because who doesn’t love a bright color on a fresh tan.

For a simple secondhand alternative, I’m loving this shimmery knit tank on Depop, originally from Zara. The silhouette keeps it basic and reusable, with the sequin thread bringing in a fun little detail.

5. Princess Polly Dalanie Tie Strap Top in Green Check

For a fun printed option, I’d recommend this top. I love a good checker pattern, and the delicate construction of this top would lend itself well to spring and summer events. This top in particular also happens to be 100% recycled cotton, making it a nice investment in quality material.

My secondhand pick would be this cute green polka dot tank on Depop, offering another take on a pattern that lasts beyond St. Patty’s. The ruffles offer a sweet feminine touch, and the light, understated green gives it an effortless look.

Each of these tops offer a canvas with endless opportunities to build on, and as we all know, it’s really the accessories that make the outfit. So with that in mind, get ready to throw on some chunky jewelry, green beads – maybe even a temporary tattoo – and you’ll be ready to face St. Patty’s Day and beyond.