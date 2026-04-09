Lollapalooza 2026: Chicago’s Biggest Summer Festival Is Back!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Festival season is back! Chicago is getting ready for one of the most anticipated weekends of the year as Lollapalooza prepares to return to Grant Park from July 30th to August 2nd, 2026. The festival has officially revealed its lineup, and this year’s mix of pop stars, alternative music favorites, and global hits promises a four-day experience that will be high energy and highly memorable.

Headliners

Just the headliners alone make it clear that Lolla wants this year to be filled with fun and anticipation. The festival brings together some of the biggest and most influential people in contemporary music, artists known for being number one on the charts, reinventing genres, and captivating audiences live. Whether your playlist leans more pop, indie, electronic, or a little bit of everything, Lolla provides headliners that everyone will enjoy. Artists like Lorde, John Summit, Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Olivia Dean, Jennie, Tate McRae, and The XX will all be headlining during the four day weekend this year. Expect crowds, energy and at least one moment that you will look back on and smile about for the rest of your life.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Other Artists

Past the headliners, the day artists are also a huge highlight of 2026. This year’s lineup shows a large, diverse mix of rising talent and established performers who have each been making their own space in the music world. Artists like Sombr, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lil Uzi Vert, Zara Larsson, Beabadoobee, and so many others will be on stage throughout these four days. Festivalgoers can look forward to everything from energetic rock sets to more chill indie performances and late-night pop acts that will keep them dancing well past their bedtime. Also, as Lollapalooza typically does, the festival is global, featuring international artists whose fanbases are expanding rapidly, and will no doubt draw large, enthusiastic crowds.

New Music

One of the most exciting things about Lollapalooza has always been its passion for having audiences discover new music, and 2026 continues that tradition. With a large range of different voices on the lineup, festivalgoers are almost guaranteed to walk away with at least a few new favorite artists. This is the kind of lineup that will encourage you to get to the park early, explore different stages, and dive into genres you didn’t even know you would enjoy.

NBC

Grant Park

Of course, the festival is more than just music. Grant Park’s setting provides one of the most aesthetically pleasing backdrops for music festival photos. Chicago’s skyline and Lake Michigan turn midday and sunset performances into photo-ready moments. The grounds also feature local food vendors, interactive experiences, and art displays showcasing the city’s creative energy. Whether you’re there for the music, the atmosphere, or the perfect summer weekend with friends, the experience is more than just the stages.

Lollapalooza 2026

Lollapalooza 2026 is looking to be one of the most popular events of the summer. With a lineup that brings in known stars and new talent, plus Chicago’s unbeatable festival atmosphere, the weekend promises an unforgettable combination of music, community, and fun, summer energy. If you’re planning to attend events this summer, Lollapalooza absolutely deserves the number one spot on your list.