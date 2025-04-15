10 Underrated Songs To Add To Your Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly searching for new songs to spice up your playlist. Whether I’m walking to class, studying for an exam, or just hanging out in my dorm room, I’m always listening to music. You’ll never catch me without my headphones, and the thrill of finding a new sound is one of my favorite feelings.

So if you share the same appreciation for uncovering hidden gems, you’re in the right place. Here are 10 underrated songs you need to check out and add to your playlist—featuring a mix of genres, moods, and artists.

“Sweet Boy” – Malcolm Todd You’ve probably heard Malcolm Todd’s viral track “Chest Pain (I Love)” on TikTok, but “Sweet Boy” is an underrated gem you shouldn’t overlook. Todd blends R&B, jazz, and pop into a dreamy, mellow sound that’s perfect for relaxing. If you’re a fan of Steve Lacy, definitely give Malcolm Todd a listen. “Stoked” – Weston Estate Weston Estate is one of the most underrated boy bands out there. Their sound is chill and vibey—perfect for a late-night playlist. I had the chance to see them live at a free concert at Boston College, and their talent was undeniable. If I could include their whole discography here, I would. Start with “Stoked.” “Option B” – Emerson Azarian For fans of Ariana Grande or Sabrina Carpenter, Emerson Azarian is one to watch. Her voice draws natural comparisons to Ari’s “Positions” era or Sabrina’s “Feather.” I discovered her on TikTok and was instantly hooked. Her music is great for getting ready, boosting confidence, or just feeling good. “Swap It Out” – Justin Bieber Justin Bieber might not be underrated, but this song is. “Swap It Out” is a standout track from his Journals album, showcasing his R&B influences and vocal maturity. With “Flatline” recently getting more attention, it’s time “Swap It Out” got the love it deserves. Brandon Erlinger-Ford via Unsplash “style” – 2hollis This one’s for fans of hyperpop and alt-rap. Recommended by my roommate, who’s into Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely, 2hollis brings a high-energy, futuristic vibe. Picture walking through a city in full designer gear, headphones on, main character mode activated. “Moon River” – Frank Ocean A genre switch, but a necessary one. Frank Ocean’s take on the classic “Moon River” is soulful, romantic, and absolutely stunning. You might recognize it from The Summer I Turned Pretty—that slow dance scene between Steven and Taylor? Yeah, that one. It’s the perfect song to cry to (in the best way). “West Coast Love” – Emotional Oranges Discovered randomly through a Spotify Daylist, this song instantly made it onto my summer playlist. With smooth vocals and a breezy beat, it’s made for driving with the windows down or soaking up the sun. “Care” – beabadoobee From her debut album Fake It Flowers, “Care” delivers that nostalgic indie-rock angst. The electric guitar paired with her raw lyrics makes it the perfect song to scream-sing—especially if you’ve ever felt misunderstood. I saw her live on the Beatopia tour and it was magical. Photo by Haley Powers from Unsplash “TEST DRIVE” – Joji Off his debut album BALLADS 1, this track combines a lo-fi beat with melancholic lyrics using driving as a metaphor for a crumbling relationship. It’s soft, emotional, and absolutely gorgeous. Perfect for slow days or late-night reflection. “Over” – Playboi Carti From Whole Lotta Red, “Over” delivers chaotic, punk-infused energy with Carti’s signature “baby voice” style. Minimalistic lyrics meet high-octane production, and somehow it just works. A must for fans of experimental hip-hop.

These are just a few of my current favorites, but I hope at least one makes its way onto your next playlist.

Happy DisCovering!

